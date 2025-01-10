Xiaomi Pad 7 launched in India with anti-reflection display: Price, specs

Xiaomi has launched its Pad 7 tablet in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 System-on-Chip. The tablet also comes in a Nano Texture Display variant that reduces glare and reflection, offering a more comfortable viewing experience. The latest tablet from Xiaomi runs on the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 user interface, enabling new AI-powered features for improving productivity on the tablet.

Alongside the tablet, the Chinese electronics brand has also unveiled new accessories such as the Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover, Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Pen and Focus Keyboard.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Nano Texture Display): Rs 32,999

Colours: Graphite Grey, Mirage, Purple, Sage Green

Xiaomi Pad 7: Availability and introductory offers

The new Xiaomi Pad 7 will be available for purchase in India starting January 13 on the company's official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and at select retail stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select ICICI Bank cards.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Details

The highlight of the new Xiaomi Pad 7 is the 11.2-inch display of 3.2K resolution that comes with a new Nano Texture coating on the highest-priced variant. With this, the display reduces glare as well as reflection, without compromising on vibrancy and brightness. The company also said that the display offers a unique paper-like texture. Complimenting the display is a quad-speaker system that comes with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. The tablet comes equipped with an 8850mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging.

On the software side, the tablet debuts with the new Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 user interface. The new interface also integrates new artificial intelligence-powered productivity tools such as AI Writing, AI Live Subtitles and more.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Accessories

Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover: A new magnetic double-sided cover that has a unique folding mechanism, offering stability in both horizontal and vertical orientations. It also enables Smart Wake Up and Sleep functions on the tablet. Price: Rs 1,499

Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Pen: New stylus for Pad 7 with ultra-low latency. It comes with multiple buttons, including a new Spotlight button that enables functions like Pointer, Highlighter and Remote Shutter. Price: Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Keyboard: The new keyboard enables multi-angle adjustment for the tablet. The keys are now backlit and there is a new trackpad that supports shortcut gestures. Price: Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Pad 7: Specifications