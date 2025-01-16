Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Realme launches 14 Pro series smartphones in India: Check price, specs

Realme 14 Pro series smartphones feature a unique temperature-sensitive colour-changing design co-created by Danish design studio Valeur Designers

Realme 14 Pro series 5G
Realme 14 Pro series 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its 14 Pro series 5G smartphones in India. The series encompasses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three Chip-powered Realme 14 Pro Plus and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy-powered 14 Pro model. The smartphones also come with a unique temperature-sensitive colour-changing design. Alongside the smartphones,
 
Realme 14 Pro series: Price and variants
 
Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G-
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999
Colours: Pearl White, Suede Grey, and Bikaner Purple 
 
Realme 14 Pro 5G-
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
Colours: Pearl White, Suede Grey, and Jaipur Pink
 
Realme 14 Pro series: Availability and offers

Both Realme 14 Pro series smartphones are now available for pre-booking in India on Realme's official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select offline stores. Open sales start January 23.
 
As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G smartphone can avail offers of up to Rs 4,000, including bank discounts. Similarly, offers up to Rs 2,000 are applicable on the purchase of the Realme 14 Pro 5G smartphone.
 
Realme 14 Pro Plus: Details
 
The Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G smartphone comes with a unique cold-sensitive colour-changing design on the Pearl White colour variant that has been co-created by Danish design studio Valeur Designers. The company said that the smartphone's back panel transitions from pearl white to vibrant blue when exposed to temperatures below 16 degrees Celsius.   
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip, Realme 14 Pro Plus features a 6000mAh battery. The company also said that it is the first in its segment to feature a quad-curved display. Additionally, the smartphone features a periscopic telephoto camera on a Sony IMX 882 sensor. The rear camera system is complemented by a new triple-flash set-up that improves low-light photography.   
 
Realme 14 Pro Plus: Specifications
  • Display: 6.83-inch quad curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: up to 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 (OIS) + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Realme UI 6
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP69
Realme 14 Pro: Details
 
Similar to the Pro Plus model, the Realme 14 Pro gets a temperature-sensitive colour-changing design. It also features a Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a triple-flash set-up for enhancing low-light photos. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip, the smartphone features a 6000mAh battery and has a large vapour chamber for keeping thermals in check.
 
Realme 14 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
  • RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: up to 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) primary
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Realme UI 6
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP69
Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC: Details
  • Price: Rs 1,799
  • Colours: Midnight Black, Twilight Purple, and Dawn Silver
Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is a new neckband-style audio device which features 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. The company said that the new Buds Wireless offers up to 38 hours of playback time on a single charge and comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

