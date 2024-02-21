Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus unveils Watch 2, launch set for February 26 at MWC: Details here

OnePlus unveils Watch 2, launch set for February 26 at MWC: Details here

The OnePlus Watch 2 is available for pre-reserve in India at Rs 99, exclusively on company's official website

OnePlus Watch 2
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

OnePlus has unveiled the Watch 2, its second-generation smartwatch, which is set to launch globally on February 26 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. The smartwatch is available for pre-reserve in India at Rs 99, exclusively on the company's official website. OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 and bundling OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones for free for pre-reserve pass holders on purchase of the Watch 2.

"After a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the OnePlus Watch 1, the Watch 2 re-emerged, and we are more confident than ever about this product. This confidence is not unfounded, it's built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities,” said Kinder Liu, COO and President, OnePlus. “Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from "Flagship Killer" to "Ecosystem builder". It will provide you with experience that's not just improved, but transformed."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

OnePlus Watch 2: Details

OnePlus said that the Watch 2 has taken design inspiration from the OnePlus 12 series smartphones. The smartwatch features a circular dial, reminiscent of the smartphone’s rear camera module. The OnePlus Watch 2 features a stainless-steel chassis and a sapphire-crystal watch face that, the company said, provides a luxurious feel and durability. The smartwatch will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colourways.

READ: OnePlus Watch 2 silhouette shows circular dial, crown, and button: Details

On the battery front, the company said that the OnePlus Watch 2 will offer up to 100-hours of battery life in Smart Mode.

OnePlus Watch 2: Expected specification
  • Display:  1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
  • RAM: 4GB
  • OS: WearOS
  • Sensors: Tri-axial Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Barometric Sensor, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor, Optical Heart Beat Sensor, Capacitance Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
  • Protection: IP68
  • Colours: Black Steel and Radiant Steel

Also Read

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

OnePlus confirms UFS 3.1 storage on OnePlus 12r 256GB variant: Details here

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

OnePlus 12 and 12R set to launch in India on January 23: Check details here

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone goes on sale at 12 pm on Oct 27: Details

Samsung announces Galaxy Book4 series pricing, opens pre-book in India

HONOR X9b 5G smartphone launched in India: Check price, introductory offers

Motorola launches Moto g04 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

HP unveils Envy Move all-in-one PC in India: Know specs, price, and more

HTech to debut HONOR X9b 5G smartphone in India on Feb 15: What to expect

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiasmartwatchesTechnology

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story