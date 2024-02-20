OnePlus Watch 2 silhouette shows circular dial, crown, and button: Details

OnePlus has released an image of a smartwatch, which is likely the first official picture of the Watch 2. In its community post, the Chinese electronic brand posted an image of a smartwatch with a circular metallic dial and two buttons on the right side. The image was accompanied by a caption, “It's time, to do it right!”

The company, in its post, has asked community members to try and guess the product wrong, announcing that the “Best wrong answer wins the right prize.”

The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. Although the smartwatch will likely retain the circular dial and the metal frame from the previous generation, it would likely sport a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

The first-generation OnePlus Watch was launched in 2021 at Rs 14,999. It featured a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display and was IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The OnePlus Watch had a 402mAh battery. It supported over 110 workout modes, and featured blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert, and more.

OnePlus Watch 2: Expected specification

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

RAM: 4GB

OS: WearOS

Sensors: Tri-axial Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Barometric Sensor, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor, Optical Heart Beat Sensor, Capacitance Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor

Protection: IP68

Colours: Black and White

According to news reports, OnePlus is planning to launch its second-generation smartwatch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month. The upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus is expected to run on Google WearOS, offering a fresh experience since the first-generation model was based on OnePlus’ proprietary operating system.