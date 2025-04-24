OPPO A5 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check price and specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has expanded its A5 lineup with the launch of the new OPPO A5 Pro 5G. Priced in the mid-segment, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC (system-on-chip) and sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with an IP69 rating, which signifies its durability and resistance to immersion, water jets, and hot water up to 80-degree Celsius.

Here are the details of the newly launched smartphone from the house of OPPO.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G: Price and availability

8GB RAM +128GB Storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM +256GB Storage: Rs 19,999

Colour: Mocha Brown, Feather Blue

Consumers purchasing this can avail up to Rs 1,500 cashback and get the option of having 6 months of no-interest EMI upon using select credit cards. Furthermore, a zero down payment scheme is also available.

The OPPO A5 PRO 5G will be available for purchase on OPPO e-store, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G: Details

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels resolution) IPS LCD display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. It comes with IP69 rating and flagship-level high-strength upgraded double-tempering glass to avoid screen cracks and scratch resistance. It comes with dual stereo speakers and boasts anti drop protection body along with a MIL-STD-810H certification. Furthermore, the smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and Xensation alpha glasses.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a UFS 2.2 storage of up to 256GB. Running on ColorOS 15, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G comes with the company’s 48-month Fluency Protection, which enhances system fluency and stability for a consistently smooth experience. OPPO’s 48-month Fluency Protection certification is said to guarantee sustained performance, ensuring the device remains fast and responsive even after four years of use.

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G features an artificial intelligence-powered dual-camera setup on the back and a punch-hole camera on the front. The rear camera setup is led by a 50MP wide-angle lens, which is complemented by a 2MP monochrome lens. It is capable of shooting videos of 1080P at 60fps. The selfie camera features an 8MP lens which is capable of shooting of videos of up to 1080p at 30 fps.

The smartphone packs a 5800mAh battery with a support for 45W SUPERVOOC charging. It measures 16.48 x 7.55 x 0.78 cm and weighs about 194 grams. The device features optimised and exclusive OPPO multi-touch algorithm which lets consumers use the screen even while wearing gloves for warmth, protection, or washing up. It also features AI LinkBoost 2.0 technology for superior signal strength.

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G boasts AI GameBoost and VC (Vapor Chamber) cooling. According to OPPO, “AI GameBoost automatically allocates the system resource to match each game's needs, ensuring smooth gameplay without overloading the phone. Combined with advanced cooling technology, your device stays cool and stable, so you can enjoy hours of uninterrupted gaming without overheating or lag.”

OPPO A5 Pro 5G: Specifications