Sennheiser HD 505 wired headphones launched at Rs 27,990: Check features

Sennheiser HD 505 has been launched in India. It is said to offer deep and controlled bass, crystal-clear treble, and expansive soundstage

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Sennheiser has launched the Sennheiser HD 505 in India. Targeting audio enthusiasts and gamers, Sennheiser said that these headphones have been designed to deliver analytical tuning, precise detail, and long-lasting comfort to the consumers. With these headphones, Sennheiser boasts a deep and controlled bass, crystal-clear treble, and expansive soundstage. Here are the details of the newly launched Sennheiser HD 505.
 
Sennheiser HD 505: Price and availability
  • Price: Rs 27,990
  • Colour: Copper Edition
Consumers can purchase the Sennheiser HD 505 from the company's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon.
 
Sennheiser HD 505: Details
 
The Sennheiser HD 505 is powered by a custom-engineered 120-ohm transducer. It is claimed to deliver a wide frequency range of 12 to 38,500 Hz with less than 0.2 per cent harmonic distortion. As per the company, the headphones ensure clear, balanced audio with deep bass, detailed mids, and smooth highs. The angled transducer design is said to recreate the effect of nearfield speakers, offering an immersive and spacious listening experience.
 
Weighing 237g, it features a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcup accents which it claims to deliver hours of comfortable wear and a sleek, minimalist look, to the consumers.

The Sennheiser HD 505 includes a 1.8-meter detachable cable with a standard 3.5mm connector and a 6.3mm adapter, offering broad compatibility across audio devices. According to Sennheiser, the modular build of HD 505 allows users to swap out cables and earpads easily, making it a future-ready option for evolving audio needs.
 
Recently, the German audio company completed 80 years. The company’s strides in India have made the country its fifth largest market. In its recent interview with Business Standard, the company’s Co-CEO, Andreas Sennheiser said, “the two areas we’re focusing on are business communication and professional audio production and reproduction. We sold the consumer business a few years ago, so while Sennheiser products still exist, they are no longer under our ownership. However, we’ve seen tremendous success in the professional segment because India has always had a thriving music, film, and entertainment industry.”
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

