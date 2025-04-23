Home / Technology / Gadgets / Belkin launches Qi2 wireless charging accessories in India: Check details

Belkin launches Qi2 wireless charging accessories in India: Check details

Qi2 is the latest open wireless charging standard, which introduces a ring of magnetic coils that ensures better charger alignment, leading to faster and more efficient charging

Belkin's charging accessories
Belkin's 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand and Magnetic Power Bank (Image: Belkin)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
Belkin has launched a new range of Qi2 Wireless Charging Accessories in India for supported Apple and Samsung devices. This includes a 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank, 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad, 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, and 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger. The company stated that the Qi2 certification of these accessories ensures faster, safer and more efficient charging.

Belkin Wireless charging Accessories: Price and Availability

  • Magnetic Power Bank with Qi2 (10,000mAh) : Rs 7500
  • 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad with Qi2:  Rs 19000
  • 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with Qi2: Rs 20000
  • 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger with Qi2: Rs 20000
Customers can now purchase these wireless accessories from Belkin India’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Belkin Wireless Accessories: Details 

Magnetic Power Bank with Qi2: 
 
Belkin stated that the Magnetic Power Bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and offers up to 15W charging support. Additionally, the Qi2 certification ensures that the power bank features strong magnets for proper alignment of the device when wirelessly charging. The power bank also features a built-in kick stand which the company said keeps the device at an optimal viewing angle.
 
3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad with Qi2:
 
Comes with 15W charging support and is said to be lightweight. Apart from its compact and foldable form factor, it is bundled with a carrying case for portability.
 
3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with Qi2: 

The company said that the charging stand is designed for working professionals and is suitable for desk set-up. It offers Qi2 compatibility, adjustable tilt for the MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a smaller base.
 
3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger with Qi2:
 
Belkin claims that the charging accessory offers a sleek and ultra-convenient design. It is said to offer 15W wireless charging support for supported iPhone models (iPhone 12 series to iPhone 16 series) and Samsung S25 Series. It also provides 5W charging for both the Apple Watch and AirPods. Additionally, its foldable design adds a layer of portability which makes it ideal for both travel and everyday use.
What is Qi2
 
Qi2 is the latest open wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), an organisation that works with technology companies to define benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and interoperability in wireless power applications.
 
Built on Apple’s MagSafe technology, Qi2 introduces a ring of magnetic coils that ensures better charger alignment, leading to faster and more efficient charging. Devices certified under the Qi2 standard support 15W fast charging with compatible chargers—a substantial improvement over the 5W limit of the original Qi standard.
 
Qi2-compatible chargers are also backward compatible, meaning they can wirelessly charge older Qi-certified smartphones. Additionally, users with Qi-supported devices can purchase magnetic ring cases to enable magnetic attachments similar to those used by Qi2-certified phones.
Topics :BelkinWireless chargingChargingTechnology

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

