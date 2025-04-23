Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) with Intel and AMD chips launched: Details

Lenovo has expanded its Windows PC notebooks portfolio in India with the launch of the IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025). The latest generation model introduces a redesigned chassis, including an all-new metal build option, and upgraded user-centric features aimed at hybrid workers, students, and digital creators.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025): Price and availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is available in three sizes—14-inch, 15.3-inch, and 16-inch—with prices starting at Rs 63,790. It will soon be available for purchase via Lenovo’s official website, select Lenovo exclusive stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail partners across India.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025): Details

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) features high-resolution WUXGA IPS panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio and over 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. According to Lenovo, the laptop includes intelligent noise-cancelling microphones, AI-enhanced webcam technology, and holds an EPEAT Gold certification, underscoring its focus on sustainability.

It is powered by Intel Raptor Lake H processors (13th and 14th generation Intel Core chips based on hybrid architecture) and AMD HawkPoint processors. Lenovo claims the device delivers strong performance with up to 25W thermal design power (TDP). Thanks to Smart Power optimisation technology, the laptop automatically adjusts power usage to support smooth multitasking and consistent performance.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is equipped with a Full HD and infrared (IR) camera, paired with a privacy shutter, dual microphones, and front-facing speakers for enhanced audio and video quality. It supports Rapid Charge Boost and offers up to 60Whr battery capacity, enabling extended usage without frequent charging.

The laptop also offers an optional metal chassis for added durability and meets MIL-STD 810H standards. Lenovo describes it as a slim and lightweight device, measuring 16.95mm in thickness.

To enhance overall speed and responsiveness, the device includes a USB-C port, support for dual solid-state drives (SSDs), and high-speed DDR5 memory, along with an additional slot for easy upgrades.