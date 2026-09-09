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Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple CEO John Ternus unveils latest iPhone lineup, puts focus on AI

Apple CEO John Ternus unveils latest iPhone lineup, puts focus on AI

Apple is unveiling its latest generation of iPhones, widely expected to include a foldable version, on Wednesday at an event headlined by new CEO John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on Sept 1

Apple CEO John Ternus at the launch event of the latest iPhone lineup

Apple CEO John Ternus at the launch event of the latest iPhone lineup

AP Cupertino
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

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Apple is unveiling its latest generation of iPhones, widely expected to include a foldable version, on Wednesday at an event headlined by new CEO John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on September 1.

Ternus briefly took the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater, kicking off the event to loud cheers. In a video message, he praised Apple's "relentless pursuit of excellence." The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, Ternus said, bring improvements to the battery, camera, and performance.

Apple is focusing on Siri's new AI capabilities with the new phones, emphasizing privacy and security to stand apart from rivals who are further along in incorporating AI.

 

Many of Apple's biggest rivals, such as Samsung, Motorola and Google, have already come out with foldable smartphones. But Apple is not one to rush on new technologies.

"The foldable launch is straight out of Apple's playbook: Wait for the product to work out its kinks and for the market to offer glimpses of viability, then enter and shape the category," said Forrester analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee. "The difference is that foldables still represent a minuscule share of the smartphone market. The test of Apple's ambition will be whether it can expand that niche into a meaningful new segment." Compared with earlier generations, the iPhone 18 likely will cost more due partly to a global memory chip shortage. The iPhone 17's price ranges from $799 to $1,999 depending on the model.

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Earlier this year, Apple unveiled artificial intelligence advances, including upgrades to its Siri assistant, emphasizing a focus on privacy and day-to-day use as the company tries to catch up with rivals on AI.

The keynote address for Ternus at the tech giant's headquarters in Cupertino, California, will set the tone for his vision of Apple's future, Chatterjee said.

"John Ternus inherits perhaps the most successful consumer technology juggernaut in modern times. That is both a boon and a burden for him. Tim Cook's perfected execution, scale, and monetization set a high bar, and Ternus must extend that run," Chatterjee said. "But he must sustain that momentum while positioning Apple to disrupt itself in the near future, when the iPhone, or any smartphone for that matter, will cease to be the consumer's primary conduit to the world." Last year's iPhone 17 lineup, which included a new ultra-thin model, has been selling well. That generation saw a new slimmed-down model that adopted the "Air" name that Apple already used for its sleekest iPads and Mac computers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 11:09 PM IST