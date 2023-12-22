OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched in India the OPPO A59 5G. Starting at Rs 14,999, the smartphone is offered in up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration and silk gold and starry black colour options. The OPPO A59 5G smartphone will be available on the OPPO online store, Flipkart, and Amazon India from December 25. The smartphone will also be available at select retail stores across the country. As for the introductory offers, consumers can avail up to Rs 1,500 discount on select bank cards.

OPPO A59 5G: Specification

The OPPO A59 5G smartphone boasts a silk-textured design. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display of up to 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 720 nits. The smartphone boasts an “Ultra Volume Mode”, which the company said enhances its audio capabilities.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 system-on-chip. It boots Android 13 operating system-based ColorOS user interface. For imaging, there is a dual-camera set-up on the back. The rear camera set-up features a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP camera.

The OPPO A59 5G smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. According to OPPO, the smartphone has an “All-Day Charging Protection” technology that uses AI to adapt to users' charging patterns. It pauses charging at 80 per cent and resumes when needed to prevent battery degradation.