Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme 15x with 7000mAh battery, dual 50MP camera launched: Price, specs

Realme 15x with 7000mAh battery, dual 50MP camera launched: Price, specs

Starting at Rs 16,999, the Realme 15x smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is offered in aqua blue, marine blue, and maroon red colour option

Realme15x 5G
Realme15x 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Expanding its number series in India, China’s Realme launched the Realme 15x smartphone on October 1. Starting at Rs 16,999, the Realme 15x smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Measuring 8.28mm in thickness, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery. The smartphone features a Crystal Wave design with Pulse Light at the back. 

Realme 15x: Price and variants

  • 8 RAM +256 storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8 RAM +128 storage: Rs 17,999
  • 8 RAM +128 storage: Rs 16,999
  • Colours: Aqua Blue, Marine Blue, and Maroon Red

Realme 15x: Availability and offers

Realme 15x is available for sale starting October 1 via the company’s official website, ecommerece platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets. 
 
As for the introductory offer, customers can get a Rs 1,000 discount on UPI payments. Alternatively, they can choose between a Rs 1,000 bank offer for select cards or a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. Additionally, the phone comes with six months of no-cost EMI options on Flipkart and Realme’s website. The sale price is valid till Oct 5.   

Realme 15x: Details

Realme 15x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable.
 
For photography, the device features a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear camera and a 50MP front camera. Both cameras support AI features, cinematic video, wide-angle selfies, and multiple shooting modes, including slow-motion, time-lapse, and underwater mode. The smartphone is IP69 rated for resistance against dust and water. 
 
The smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery, which supports 60W charging and includes an 80W adapter in the box. The phone runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.
 
The device measures 8.28mm in thickness and weighs 212g. Connectivity options include 5G + 5G dual-mode, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3. 
 
The phone also integrates 1115 Ultra-Linear Speakers with dual-mic noise cancellation, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and AI Outdoor Mode for louder audio in open environments. Additional features include e-compass, accelerometer, and ambient light sensors.  ALSO READ | Vivo V60e 5G to be launched in India with 200MP camera: What to expect

Realme 15x: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch HD+ resolution (1570x720), 144Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX852)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 70000
  • Charging: 60W
  • Protection: IP69
  • OS: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple-owned Beats launches Powerbeats Fit in India: Check price, features

CMF Headphone Pro launched globally, India availability delayed: Details

SanDisk launches Creator series storage devices: MagSafe SSD, microSD cards

Sony WH-1000XM6 ANC headphones launched in India at ₹39,900: Watch unboxing

Pulse Elevate: Sony's inaugural gaming-focused wireless speakers unveiled

Topics :RealmeTech NewsRealme Indiasmartphone buyers in India

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story