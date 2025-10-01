Realme 15x with 7000mAh battery, dual 50MP camera launched: Price, specs

Expanding its number series in India, China’s Realme launched the Realme 15x smartphone on October 1. Starting at Rs 16,999, the Realme 15x smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Measuring 8.28mm in thickness, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery. The smartphone features a Crystal Wave design with Pulse Light at the back.

Realme 15x: Price and variants

8 RAM +256 storage: Rs 19,999

8 RAM +128 storage: Rs 17,999

8 RAM +128 storage: Rs 16,999

Colours: Aqua Blue, Marine Blue, and Maroon Red

Realme 15x: Availability and offers

Realme 15x is available for sale starting October 1 via the company’s official website, ecommerece platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offer, customers can get a Rs 1,000 discount on UPI payments. Alternatively, they can choose between a Rs 1,000 bank offer for select cards or a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. Additionally, the phone comes with six months of no-cost EMI options on Flipkart and Realme’s website. The sale price is valid till Oct 5. ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S25 FE goes on sale with free storage upgrade: Price, offers Realme 15x: Details Realme 15x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable.

For photography, the device features a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear camera and a 50MP front camera. Both cameras support AI features, cinematic video, wide-angle selfies, and multiple shooting modes, including slow-motion, time-lapse, and underwater mode. The smartphone is IP69 rated for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery, which supports 60W charging and includes an 80W adapter in the box. The phone runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The device measures 8.28mm in thickness and weighs 212g. Connectivity options include 5G + 5G dual-mode, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3. ALSO READ | Vivo V60e 5G to be launched in India with 200MP camera: What to expect The phone also integrates 1115 Ultra-Linear Speakers with dual-mic noise cancellation, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and AI Outdoor Mode for louder audio in open environments. Additional features include e-compass, accelerometer, and ambient light sensors.