SanDisk launches Creator series storage devices: MagSafe SSD, microSD cards

SanDisk launches the Creator series in India, including Phone SSD, microSD, SD UHS-II card, USB-C Flash Drive, and Phone Drive targeted at content creators. Check pricing and availability in India

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
SanDisk has released a new range of storage solutions in India, known as the Creator series. According to the company, the new lineup is targeted at today’s content creators and includes a microSD card, an SD UHS-II Card, ultra-fast USB-C flash drives, a MagSafe-compatible SSD for iPhone, and a Phone Drive.
 
SanDisk has announced that these new storage devices come with a complimentary trial for Adobe software membership – either three months of Adobe Lightroom or one month of Adobe Creative Cloud. Here are the details of the newly launched storage devices.

SanDisk Creator Series: Price, availability and details

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD: Price and details

  • Price: Rs 10,999 onwards
  • Availability: Amazon, Flipkart
The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is compatible with MagSafe-enabled iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 16. The drive supports Apple ProRes 2 4K recording at 60fps and allows content to be saved directly to the SSD for editing. It comes in 1TB and 2TB storage capacities. According to SanDisk, the device has a silicone exterior, provides drop protection of up to three meters, and carries an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

SanDisk Creator microSD card: Price and details

  • Price: Rs 1,809
  • Availability: Amazon
The SanDisk Creator microSD UHS-I card with adapter supports video recording in 4K and 5.3K resolutions. It is available with up to 1TB of storage and offers read speeds of up to 190MB/s. According to SanDisk, the card is designed to withstand various conditions, including exposure to extreme temperatures, drops, and water. It is compatible with devices such as smartphones, drones, and action cameras.

SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II card: Price and details

  • Price: Rs 4,999
  • Availability: Amazon
According to the company, the SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II Card is a memory card designed for high-resolution cameras. It is available in capacities up to 1TB and provides transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s. The card supports 6K video recording and large RAW file workflows and comes with RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software.

SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash drive: Price and details

  • Price: Rs 2,029
  • Availability: Amazon
The SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive offers transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s and is available in capacities up to 1TB. It is compatible with USB-C devices, including computers, tablets, and smartphones, for file storage and transfer.

SanDisk Creator Phone Drive: Price and details

  • Price: Rs 4,899
  • Availability: Amazon
The SanDisk Creator Phone Drive comes with dual Lightning and USB-C connectors, enabling file transfer and backup across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, and PC devices. It provides up to 256GB of additional storage and features a durable metal design, according to SanDisk.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

