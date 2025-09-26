Pulse Elevate: Sony's inaugural gaming-focused wireless speakers unveiled

Sony has not yet announced the price of the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Currently, it also remains uncertain whether the Bluetooth device will be launched in India. However, looking at the past trend, the wireless speakers might arrive in India soon after the global launch.

Sony Pulse Elevate: Details

Sony said that the speakers are equipped with studio-inspired planar magnetic audio drivers, designed to reproduce sound across the full audible range. On the PS5, the driver technology is said to integrate with its “Tempest 3D AudioTech” for more precise positioning of in-game audio cues, while built-in woofers are claimed to provide deeper bass output.

The speakers also feature built-in microphones within the right unit, which Sony says uses AI-enhanced noise rejection to reduce background sounds and enable headset-free voice chat.

Connectivity is supported through PlayStation Link, with Sony claiming ultra-low latency and lossless audio performance on compatible devices such as PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal. The system also supports Bluetooth connections, allowing users to combine in-game audio with music or calls from another device. A PlayStation Link USB adapter with USB-C support will be bundled in the package.