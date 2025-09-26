Home / Technology / Gadgets / Pulse Elevate: Sony's inaugural gaming-focused wireless speakers unveiled

Pulse Elevate: Sony's inaugural gaming-focused wireless speakers unveiled

Sony introduced the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers at State of Play, with features designed to deliver lag-free and lossless audio to PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal remote player

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Sep 26 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled its first gaming-focused wireless speakers, the Pulse Elevate, at its recent State of Play event held on September 24. Sony said that the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will be launched in 2026 and will be available in Midnight Black and White colour options.
 
The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers have been said to bring life-like and lag-free audio for gaming on PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal remote player. The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers join the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds lineup, which were launched last year.
 
Sony has not yet announced the price of the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Currently, it also remains uncertain whether the Bluetooth device will be launched in India. However, looking at the past trend, the wireless speakers might arrive in India soon after the global launch. 

Sony Pulse Elevate: Details

Sony said that the speakers are equipped with studio-inspired planar magnetic audio drivers, designed to reproduce sound across the full audible range. On the PS5, the driver technology is said to integrate with its “Tempest 3D AudioTech” for more precise positioning of in-game audio cues, while built-in woofers are claimed to provide deeper bass output.
 
The speakers also feature built-in microphones within the right unit, which Sony says uses AI-enhanced noise rejection to reduce background sounds and enable headset-free voice chat.
 
Connectivity is supported through PlayStation Link, with Sony claiming ultra-low latency and lossless audio performance on compatible devices such as PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal. The system also supports Bluetooth connections, allowing users to combine in-game audio with music or calls from another device. A PlayStation Link USB adapter with USB-C support will be bundled in the package.
 
Sony has further stated that the Pulse Elevate is designed for both desktop and portable use. The speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery for mobile setups and charging docks for easier integration with a desktop gaming station. According to the company, users will be able to adjust orientation, volume, and other settings directly, with additional customisation available through EQ, sidetone, and mic options on PS5 and PC system menus. 
  For the uninitiated, Sony held its second State of Play event of the month on September 24 (September 25 in India), where it unveiled new trailers, updates, and release dates for upcoming PlayStation titles. Highlights included the gameplay trailer of Saros, confirmed to launch on PS5 on March 20, 2026, along with reveals such as Insomniac’s Wolverine, a God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense controller, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for PS5.

Sony PlayStation Bluetooth audio devices

Sep 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

