Apple-owned Beats launches Powerbeats Fit in India: Check price, features
The Beats Powerbeats Fit is powered by Apple H1 chip, boasting support for active noise cancellation, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, and IPX4 water resistanceAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Apple-owned Beats has unveiled the Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds, a refreshed version of its Beats Fit Pro earbuds, in India. The Powerbeats Fit earbuds boast active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the Powerbeats Fit are said to offer seamless integration with iOS devices, including automatic device switching, audio sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My support.
Beats Powerbeats Fit: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 24,900
- Colour: Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink
Consumers can purchase the Beats Powerbeats Fit from Apple’s website.
Beats Powerbeats Fit: Details
The Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds are said to use proprietary drivers and a custom acoustic platform. They support Adaptive EQ, which adjusts audio based on the fit of each earbud. Powerbeats Fit also offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is supported for music, movies, and gaming.
Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the earbuds support Automatic Switching between iOS devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, Find My, and Bluetooth Class 1 connectivity. As per the company, users can take calls, do FaceTime with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos, and activate Siri easily with these earbuds. On-device controls allow adjustment of volume, playback, calls, listening modes, and voice assistant activation. Android users can use the Beats App for pairing, controls, battery status, and Fit Test.
As per Beats, dual beam-forming microphones and an internal processor are used to improve voice clarity and reduce external noise such as wind during calls. Each earbud has been claimed by the company to provide up to seven hours of playback per charge, with up to 30 hours total including the charging case. A five-minute charge is said to offer one hour of playback. The charging case is said to be 17 per cent smaller than the Beats Fit Pro case.
Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds are said to feature a redesigned wingtip for in-ear stability. Both the earbuds and case have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The Powerbeats Fit includes universal secure-fit wingtips and four ear tip sizes (extra-small, small, medium, large) to accommodate different ear shapes.
