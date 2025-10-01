Apple-owned Beats launches Powerbeats Fit in India: Check price, features

Apple-owned Beats has unveiled the Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds, a refreshed version of its Beats Fit Pro earbuds, in India. The Powerbeats Fit earbuds boast active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the Powerbeats Fit are said to offer seamless integration with iOS devices, including automatic device switching, audio sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My support.

Beats Powerbeats Fit: Price and availability

Price: Rs 24,900

Colour: Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink

Consumers can purchase the Beats Powerbeats Fit from Apple’s website.

Beats Powerbeats Fit: Details The Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds are said to use proprietary drivers and a custom acoustic platform. They support Adaptive EQ, which adjusts audio based on the fit of each earbud. Powerbeats Fit also offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is supported for music, movies, and gaming. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the earbuds support Automatic Switching between iOS devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, Find My, and Bluetooth Class 1 connectivity. As per the company, users can take calls, do FaceTime with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos, and activate Siri easily with these earbuds. On-device controls allow adjustment of volume, playback, calls, listening modes, and voice assistant activation. Android users can use the Beats App for pairing, controls, battery status, and Fit Test.