CMF Headphone Pro launched globally, India availability delayed: Details

CMF by Nothing has launched its first headphone, the CMF Headphone Pro, featuring Hybrid ANC, tactile controls, and a 40mm dynamic driver. Availability in India is expected later this year

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
CMF by Nothing launched its first headphone, CMF Headphone Pro, globally on September 29. The CMF Headphone Pro boasts Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), intuitive tactile controls, a 40mm custom dynamic driver with nickel-plated coating, LDAC, and Hi-Res audio support. Keeping up with CMF’s tradition of offering customisable designs, the Headphone Pro’s ear cushions can be removed or replaced with a different coloured pair of ear cushions, sold separately. The Headphone Pro will be offered in three colour options – light green, light grey and dark grey.
 
Notably, CMF and Nothing co-Founder, Akis Evangelidis, posted on X that the availability of the Headphone Pro in India will lag compared to other regions, as the company is setting up its Indian manufacturing joint venture. He added that the CMF Headphone Pro might be made available in India by the end of the year. Due to this lag, the price in India for the product will likely be disclosed later. However, it is being sold for $84 in the US.

CMF Headphone Pro: Details

The CMF Headphone Pro feature tactile controls, which include an Energy slider for adjusting bass and treble, a roller for volume and playback control, and a configurable button for AI shortcuts like ChatGPT, ANC mode switching, or microphone muting. It offers a customisable design with replaceable ear cushions and multiple color options.
 
Audio is delivered through a 40mm custom dynamic driver with LDAC and Hi-Res certification, supporting up to 990 kbps. According to CMF, nickel-plated coatings minimise distortion, while Personal Sound, powered by Audiodo, adapts in real time to the listener’s hearing profile and wearing style. Spatial Audio with multi-channel processing reproduces 3D sound for Cinema and Concert Modes.
 
According to the company, noise cancellation in Headphone Pro uses 40dB Adaptive ANC and three hybrid microphones with ENC to reduce up to 99 per cent of background noise. Transparency Mode and ANC filters are said to adjust to environmental conditions to keep calls and audio clear. CMF added that Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC ensures stable audio, and low-latency mode reduces delay for gaming and video. Pairing is supported on Android, iOS, and Windows.
 
The CMF Headphone Pro has been claimed to offer up to 100 hours of battery life without ANC (50 hours with ANC), with a 5-minute USB-C charge providing 5 hours of playback. They are IPX2 water-resistant for everyday use and support on-the-go charging via smartphone. Users can customise controls and AI integration through the Nothing X app.

CMF Headphone Pro: Specifications

  • Driver: 40 mm
  • Mics: 5
  • Noise cancellation: Hybrid ANC up to 40 dB
  • Codecs: AAC, SBC, LDAC
  • Battery: 720 mAh
  • Charging: Type-C wired
  • Durability: IPX2
  • Weight: 283 grams

Topics :NothingBluetooth audio devicesnoise-canceling headphones

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

