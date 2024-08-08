Motorola Edge 50 goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Motorola Edge 50 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 1, the latest entry into the Motorola Edge 50 series is touted by the maker as the world’s slimmest IP68 MIL-810H military graded certified durable smartphone, which can withstand dust, dirt and sand along with submersion in 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Here are the details- Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Motorola Edge 50: Price and variants

Priced at Rs 27,999, the Motorola Edge 50 smartphone is offered in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone is available in three colourways- : Jungle Green and Peach Fuzz, Koala Grey.

Motorola Edge 50: Availability and offers

The Motorola Edge 50 smartphone is now available in India on Motorola India official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores such as Reliance Digital.

More From This Section

As for introductory offers, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank and IDFC First bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, there is an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) up to 9 months, starting at Rs 2,889 per month, from leading banks.

Motorola Edge 50: Details



The Motorola Edge 50 sports a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display of 1.5K resolution. The display offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering for protection against scratches and smudges. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 accelerated edition, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Support for reverse power charging is also offered. The Motorola Edge 50 is powered by Android 14 and the company has assured two operating system upgrades and three years of security updates.

For imaging, the device features a 50-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony - LYTIA 700C) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Motorola said that it has introduced a new auto night vision feature, which will allow the users to capture low-light shots 15x faster than the previous generation. At the front, there is a 32MP camera.

Like other Edge series smartphones, the Edge 50 comes with Motorola’s own suite of artificial intelligence features called moto ai. Apart from image editing tools such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, there is also a style sync feature with AI generative theming and magic canvas with text to prompt image generation.

Motorola Edge 50: Specifications