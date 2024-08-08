OnePlus Open Apex Edition foldable launched in India: Price, specs, more

China’s OnePlus has launched a special edition variant of its book-style foldable OnePlus Open smartphone in India. Called the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, the smartphone comes in a new Crimson Shadow colourway and offers expanded storage, artificial intelligence powered image editing features and more. The Apex Edition model of the OnePlus Open features the same camera system as the standard model which has been co-engineered by Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

Priced at Rs 1,49,999, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB of on-board storage space. For comparison, the standard model which was launched last year comes in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration and is priced at Rs 1,39,999.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: Availability and offers

The new OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be available in India from August 10 on the company’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and more.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 20,000 on ICICI Bank cards. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8000 on trade-in deals for the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.

There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 24 months on select bank cards and Paper Finance.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: What’s new

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes in a new Crimson Shadow colour that the company said is inspired from Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition camera. OnePlus said that it has blended subtle hues of materials like leather that gives a premium look to the smartphone. The smartphone features a vegan leather back cover and orange accents on the Alert Slider, giving the smartphone a unique appearance.

Apart from aesthetic changes, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition offers 1TB (UFS 4.0) on-board storage and a dedicated security chip. OnePlus said that the dedicated security chip has been certified for ‍Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (CC EAL 5+), while the Near Field Communication (NFC) security chip has received the CC EAL6+ certification. Utilising the dedicated security chip, the Apex Edition gets a new VIP mode which can be enabled through the Alert Slider. The VIP mode disables all microphones and cameras on the smartphone.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition smartphone gets the AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout tools for image editing. While AI Eraser allows users to remove unwanted objects from an image, the AI Smart Cutout lets users select a section of an image and create custom stickers and more.

