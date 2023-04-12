Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme Narzo N55 launched in India today at 12 pm, starting price Rs 10,999

Narzo N55 is a next-generation Narzo smartphone that Realme will launch on its website and live stream on its youtube channel. The firm has confirmed the new smartphone will be available on Amazon

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Realme launched its all-new Narzo N55 in India today at 12 p.m. Narzo N55 is a next-generation Narzo smartphone that the company will launch on its official website and live stream on its official youtube channel.

Realme has already confirmed that the new smartphone will be available on Amazon.

How much does the new Narzo N55 cost?
The new Narzo n55 comes in two variants, i.e., 4G RAM, 64 GB variant, priced at Rs 10,999. The other variant is 6GB RAM and 128 GB, priced at Rs 12,999. The colour variants are prime blue and prime black.

Next Gen Narzo N55: Specification
The next generation Narzo N55 comes with a 6.72-inch or 17.07cm  90Hz FHD+ display. The device will have a special place for a centrally aligned punch hole cutout for the selfie camera, which will also work as a mini notification bar.

When you receive a notification, the camera will expand the communication to you. The mini capsule offers seamless notification, integrated design, and unique light animation.

When it comes to processors, Narzo n55 has a power drive MediaTek Helio G88 processor that could expand to 12GB dynamic RAM and 128GB onboard memory.

The camera setting of the Narzo N55 is also great, offering a 64 MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera.

The new Narzo N55 is made for having the fast-paced world in mind, and that's why it offers a 5000mAH massive battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charger that charges 50% battery in just 29 minutes. It only took 63 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%.

Realme also launched Realme C55 with Apple's dynamic island-like mini capsule display. The phone has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz. C55 was also powered with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaTechnology

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Next Story