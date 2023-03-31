Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

PC maker Dell Technologies on Friday launched in India the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops. Both the laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and the 2-in-1 model is also offered in AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The Inspiron 14 series laptops will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select retail stores from April 07. The Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 64,990. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with Intel processor starts at Rs 79,990, and Rs 82,190 for AMD processor models.

“The introduction of our new Inspiron line-up demonstrates our commitment to incorporating minimalist, modern designs that not only complement how users work but also how they live. With each new generation of Inspiron laptops, Dell pushes the envelope of possibilities by offering meaningful upgrades, and the new laptops truly exemplify our strategy,” said Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies.

The Inspiron 14 series laptops sport a 14-inch screen of 16:10 aspect ratio. The 2-in-1 models have a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen for sketching, designing, and streaming on the go. These models support tablet, laptop, tent, and stand form factor – enabled by 360-degree hinge.

The Inspiron 14 series laptops boast a fullHD resolution camera for video calls in best quality available on laptops, and artificial intelligence-powered microphones for background noise reduction. For audio, there is support for Dolby Atmos.

As for the connectivity, the devices come with Wi-Fi 6E for wireless internet services and Intel Thunderbolt 4 for wired connection and charging. According to Dell, the new Inspiron range will ship in packaging that is made from 100 per cent recycled and renewable materials and is 100 per cent recyclable.