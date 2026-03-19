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Realme launches P4 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price

Soon after the Realme P4 Lite (4G), the company launched the P4 Lite 5G smartphone, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a 7,000mAh battery

Realme P4 Lite 5G
Realme P4 Lite 5G (Image: Realme)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:28 PM IST
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Realme has launched the P4 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims it can deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. Notably, the company also launched the P4 Lite smartphone last month with a UNISOC T7250 chip.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
  • Colours: Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

As per the company, the Realme P4 Lite 5G will be available through a limited 12-hour first sale starting March 25. The smartphone can be purchased from Realme’s website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores.
 
As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount, along with an additional Rs 500 off on select bank cards. Realme users can also get an extra Rs 500 exchange bonus on trade-in. 

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Details

According to Realme, the P4 Lite 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with a cooling chamber to optimise the thermals of the smartphone during high-performance tasks.
 
The smartphone boasts a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. It also supports bypass charging and reverse charging. For photography, the smartphone includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.
 
The smartphone runs on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. The company said that the smartphone will receive two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches.
 
The device is 8.4mm thick and carries ArmorShell protection, with MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. 
 
Realme P4 Lite 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 15W, reverse and bypass charging support
  • OS: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
  • Thickness: 8.4mm
  • Durability: ArmorShell protection, IP64 rated
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack
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Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaLatest Technology Newschinese smartphone industry

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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