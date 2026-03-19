Spotify fixes glitch that made Premium users hear ads: Here's what happened

Spotify has announced that it has fixed an issue that was causing some Premium users to hear ads and see their accounts incorrectly marked as “Free” on the app. The company confirmed the fix after multiple users reported that their paid subscriptions were not functioning as expected. Here is what happened:

Spotify Premium glitch: What happened

ALSO READ: Spotify will soon let you customise app's music recommendation: What's new According to a report by 9To5Google, the issue led to Premium subscribers encountering ad breaks between songs, while the app simultaneously displayed their accounts as being on the free tier. In some cases, the account overview still showed an active Premium plan, creating a mismatch across the platform.

Spotify acknowledged the problem earlier, noting that it had received reports from users experiencing this behaviour and that it was investigating the issue. The report noted that the glitch appeared to affect a growing number of users over time, with complaints surfacing on platforms like X and DownDetector.

The company then stated that the problem has been fixed, adding that users who continue to face the issue should try signing out and back into their accounts to restore normal functionality.

Spotify to let users customise music recommendations

In related news, Spotify has recently introduced a new feature called Taste Profile, aimed at giving users more visibility and control over how the platform interprets their listening habits. The feature allows users to review and adjust preferences such as genres, artists and listening patterns, and even correct recommendations if they feel inaccurate. It also takes into account contextual behaviour, like time of day or activity, to refine suggestions. Currently in beta for select users, Spotify plans to roll it out to Premium users in New Zealand first, followed by a wider release.