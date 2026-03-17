Oura enters India with 'Ring 4' health-tracking wearable: Price, features

Oura has entered the Indian market with the launch of the Oura Ring 4. The Finnish health tech brand said that the wearable focuses on sleep, activity and recovery tracking, positioning itself as a health monitoring device that can be worn throughout the day and night. Starting at Rs 28,900, the device will be available for purchase in India starting March 18.

Alongside the Oura Ring 4 launch, the company has released a report titled “India: The State of Sleep 2026,” which examines sleep patterns among Oura global dataset. According to the report, Indian users average 6 hours and 28 minutes of sleep per night, which is around 40 minutes less than the longest-sleeping countries in the company’s global dataset. The findings also suggest lower levels of rapid eye movement (REM) and deep sleep among Indian users compared to global averages.

Oura Ring 4: Price and availability in India The Oura Ring 4 will be available in India in multiple finishes with two pricing tiers: Silver and Black: Rs 28,900

Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold: Rs 39,900

Membership: Rs 599 per month Oura Ring 4 will be available in India from March 18 on e-commerce platform Amazon and through Croma. Oura Ring 4: Details Oura said the Ring 4 is designed as a compact wearable that tracks health and wellness metrics using sensors built into a ring form factor. The company says the device can monitor more than 50 health and wellness indicators, including sleep patterns, activity levels and recovery metrics.

ALSO READ: Fujifilm instax mini 13 instant camera launches in India: Price, features The ring uses a sensing system with multiple signal pathways and sensors designed to measure biometric signals and translate them into health insights through the Oura mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS. The device is built from titanium and is designed to be worn throughout the day, including during sleep. Sensors are recessed within the ring to reduce contact pressure and improve comfort during continuous use, the company said. The Oura Ring 4 will be available in 12 sizes (4 to 15), which the company says is intended to accommodate a wide range of users. It is also offered in six finishes: Black, Silver, Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.