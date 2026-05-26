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Google fixes Chromecast glitch after outage sparks forced upgrade concerns

Google has restored casting support for first-generation Chromecast devices after a temporary issue triggered concerns of forced obsolescence

Chromecast (Image: Google)

Chromecast (Image: Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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Google’s first-generation Chromecast briefly stopped working for several users last week, sparking concerns online that the company may have intentionally disabled the ageing streaming device to force upgrades to newer generations. However, Google later confirmed to Ars Technica that the disruption was caused by a temporary technical issue and not the end of support for the device.

What happened

According to a report by Ars Technica, users across platforms such as Reddit complained that their Chromecast devices suddenly failed to cast content from apps including YouTube, Chrome, and Paramount+. The issue reportedly affected multiple first-generation Chromecast units simultaneously, leading many users to believe that Google had remotely bricked the device to push upgrades to newer streaming hardware. 
 
Several users reportedly claimed that casting stopped functioning entirely despite the devices working earlier without issues. For the uninitiated, the original Chromecast, launched in 2013, officially lost software support in 2023 but continues to remain in use across many households due to its simple plug-and-cast functionality.

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Google says issue has been fixed

As per the report, Google Home senior product manager Sahana Mysore confirmed that the company had identified the root cause behind the disruption and resolved the issue. Google stated that the problem temporarily impacted casting functionality for some first-generation Chromecast users earlier this week. 
Following Google’s statement, several users online also reported that their devices had started functioning normally again. The company clarified that the disruption was not related to the discontinuation of the product or any forced shutdown of older Chromecast hardware.

Apple may introduce native Google Cast integration

In related news, Apple is reportedly preparing to expand native support for third-party streaming technologies inside iOS with the upcoming iOS 27. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, with iOS 27, iPhone and iPad updates may allow alternatives such as Google Cast to function at a system level alongside Apple’s AirPlay. If implemented, users could potentially set third-party streaming services as the default option for casting audio, video, and photos, reducing the need for dedicated AirPlay-compatible TVs, speakers, and streaming devices.

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Topics : Google Google Chromecast Latest Technology News

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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