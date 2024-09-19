Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung sets Galaxy M55s India launch for September 23: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M55s will feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display and will include dual-recording functionality with front and rear cameras simultaneously

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Samsung has announced the launch of its Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone in India on September 23. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key details about the upcoming device, including display specifications and camera features. The Samsung Galaxy M55s will be available on Samsung’s website, the e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Details

Samsung stated that the Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone will sport a “fusion design” in a sleek and lightweight form factor. The smartphone will measure 7.8mm in thickness and will be available in two colours: Coral Green and Thunder Black.
The Galaxy M55s will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus display with FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone will incorporate Samsung’s Vision Booster technology to enhance visuals under bright outdoor conditions.

For imaging, the smartphone will have a 50MP primary camera at the rear with optical image stabilisation (OIS) to reduce blur in images. It will also feature a 50MP front camera. Together, the rear and front cameras will enable the Dual Recording feature, allowing users to record videos using both cameras simultaneously. Furthermore, Samsung indicated that the Galaxy M55s will include the Nightography feature for low-light photography.
Samsung Galaxy M55s: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED+, FullHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

