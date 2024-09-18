Amazfit launches rugged T-Rex 3 smartwatch with OpenAI powered AI assistant

Chinese smart wearable brand Amazfit has launched the T-Rex 3 smartwatch in India, featuring a military-grade durable design. The smartwatch offers GPS navigation and up to 27 days of battery life. It also includes an operating system integrated with artificial intelligence and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.

Amazfit T-Rex 3: Price and Availability

The T-Rex 3 is available in a single Onyx colour. Priced at ₹19,999, it can now be pre-ordered in India through e-commerce platform Amazon.

Amazfit T-Rex 3: Features

Amazfit said that the T-Rex 3 is designed to withstand extreme outdoor conditions with its rugged construction. It features military-grade durability and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, making it suitable for outdoor viewing.

The smartwatch includes GPS navigation and offers multiple options for GPS data storage, allowing users to choose between permanent or temporary cloud storage, or not storing data at all. Users can also back up data via email, cloud, mobile systems, or export files. Additionally, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is the first smartwatch to run on an OS with a fully integrated AI system, featuring an AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.

With over 170 workout modes, including new options like Hyrox Race mode, Freediving, Ultramarathon, and an upgraded Strength Training mode, users can create and sync custom training templates via the Zepp App. The smartwatch provides up to 27 days of battery life with typical use and up to 180 hours with GPS tracking enabled.