Honor Pad X8a Android tablet with 8,300 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

China's Honor has launched the Pad X8a in India. This tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and boasts an 8,300 mAh battery. Honor has also introduced a special Nadal Kids Edition designed for younger users, which includes a child-safe, food-grade silicone design with a shockproof body. Honor said that the Pad X8a boasts dual certifications from TUV Rheinland and includes integrated eye protection features such as Ambient Light Care and an E-ink mode to enhance the reading experience. ALSO READ: Honor Magic 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 89,999: Check specs, availability

Honor Pad X8a: Price and availability

The Honor Pad X8a is priced at Rs 12,999 and is available in Space Gray. It can be purchased from the Explore HONOR e-Store and on e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Honor Pad X8a: Details

The Honor Pad X8a sports an 11-inch LCD display of a 90Hz refresh rate, paired with a quad-surround speaker system. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the tablet supports multi-window functionality and is equipped with an 8,300 mAh battery, which the company claims provides up to 53 days of standby time.

Running on Android 14 based Magic OS 8.0, the tablet comes with up to 4GB RAM, expandable by an additional 4GB using Dynamic RAM expansion. The device weighs 495g and measures 7.25mm in thickness.

Honor Pad X8a: Specifications

Display: 11-inch, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 5MP rear

Battery: 8,300 mAh

Operating System: Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0