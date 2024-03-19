Tap-and-Pay: Noise launches watch in partnership with Airtel Payments Bank

Indian wearable brand Noise has launched a smartwatch in collaboration with Airtel Payments Bank, powered by Mastercard. The smartwatch comes with a Tap-and-Pay feature for contact less payments directly from the smartwatch. The company said that the smartwatch will empower Airtel Payments Bank’s customers to do more with their wearable, making it a one-stop solution for their daily lifestyle needs.

Called the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch, the watch has NFC (near-field communication) chip for contact less payments at PoS (Point of Sale) terminals, retail outlets POS (Point of Sale) terminals, and various other touchpoints.

Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 2,999, the smartwatch is offered to customers who have savings accounts with Airtel Payments Bank. These customers can purchase the watch from the Airtel Thanks App. New customers are required to open a digital bank account on the Airtel Thanks app, and can then order the smartwatch.

Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch: How to enable payments

The Airtel Payments Bank customers can activate the watch by linking it to their savings bank account via the Thanks App. Once linked, users can start making payments by simply tapping the watch on PoS machines with the Tap-and-Pay facility. Users can make payments up to Rs 25,000 per day using the smartwatch.

Noise Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch: Details

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT LCD with 550 nits brightness and is available in black, grey and blue colour options. The smartwatch is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and features SpO2 monitoring for measuring blood oxygen levels. In addition to this, the smartwatch comes with other health and productivity features including 130 different sports modes.