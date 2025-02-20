Thomson launches maiden JioTele OS powered QLED TV: Check price, features

French electronics brand Thomson has launched its 43-inch QLED TV, powered by the new JioTele OS operating system. The company said that its new TV offers an intuitive and localised experience with the new Smart TV OS developed by Jio. The new Thomson QLED TV offers 4K resolution visuals with support for HDR and Dolby Audio.

Thomson 43-inch QLED TV: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 18,999, the THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS will be available in India through e-commerce platform Flipkart from February 21. The company is also offering three months subscription to JioHotstar and JioSaavn, along with one month subscription to JioGames, complimentary with the new TV.

Thomson 43-inch QLED TV: Details

Thomson said that the new QLED TV offers superior picture quality with deep contrasts, vibrant colours, and sharp visuals. Being a 4K resolution panel, the display offers over 1.1 billion colours. Powered by the new JioTele OS, the TV gets a built-in voice assistant and AI-powered content recommendations. Apart from access to popular apps and TV channels, the OS comes preloaded with regional apps and streaming services to offer content in multiple languages. The TV also offers other features such as the option to mirror the screen, and multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity.

Thomson 43-inch QLED TV features a sleek, modern design with a bezel-less appearance for maximum viewing area. The TV comes with alloy stands that the company said complement modern interiors.

Thomson 43-inch QLED TV: Specifications