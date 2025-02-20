Thomson launches maiden JioTele OS powered QLED TV: Check price, features

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Priced at Rs 18,999, the THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS will be available in India through e-commerce platform Flipkart from February 21

THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
French electronics brand Thomson has launched its 43-inch QLED TV, powered by the new JioTele OS operating system. The company said that its new TV offers an intuitive and localised experience with the new Smart TV OS developed by Jio. The new Thomson QLED TV offers 4K resolution visuals with support for HDR and Dolby Audio.
 
Thomson 43-inch QLED TV: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 18,999, the THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS will be available in India through e-commerce platform Flipkart from February 21. The company is also offering three months subscription to JioHotstar and JioSaavn, along with one month subscription to JioGames, complimentary with the new TV.
 
Thomson 43-inch QLED TV: Details
 
Thomson said that the new QLED TV offers superior picture quality with deep contrasts, vibrant colours, and sharp visuals. Being a 4K resolution panel, the display offers over 1.1 billion colours. Powered by the new JioTele OS, the TV gets a built-in voice assistant and AI-powered content recommendations. Apart from access to popular apps and TV channels, the OS comes preloaded with regional apps and streaming services to offer content in multiple languages. The TV also offers other features such as the option to mirror the screen, and multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity.
Thomson 43-inch QLED TV features a sleek, modern design with a bezel-less appearance for maximum viewing area. The TV comes with alloy stands that the company said complement modern interiors.
 
Thomson 43-inch QLED TV: Specifications
  • Display: 43-inch QLED display, 4K resolution, 1.1 billion colours, HDR support, 450nits brightness
  • Audio: 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker
  • Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, dual band WiFi ((2.4 + 5 GHz)
  • Processor: Amlogic
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 8GB
  • Ports: HDMI 3(ARC, CEC), USB 2
  • OS: JioTele OS
  • Device support: Speaker/headphone, game controller, mouse, keyboard
First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

