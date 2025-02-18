Realme P3 series 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, and more

China's Realme has launched its P3 series 5G smartphones in India. The series encompasses two models: Realme P3 5G and P3x 5G smartphones. The P3 Pro model comes with a unique luminous colour-changing fibre back panel design, while the P3x is the maiden smartphone to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chip.

Realme P3 series 5G: Price and variants

Realme P3 Pro:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Colours: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple and Saturn Brown

Realme P3x:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

Colours: Midnight Blue, Lunar Silver and Stellar Pink

Realme P3 series 5G: Availability and introductory offers

Realme P3 Pro will be available in India starting February 25, while the P3x model will go on sale from February 28. Both smartphones will be available on the company's official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Customers purchasing the Realme P3 Pro model can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months. Customers of the Realme P3x model can avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000.

Realme P3 series 5G: Details

Realme P3 Pro sports the segment's first quad-curved display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip, the smartphone comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. It also gets IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water ingress. As for the camera, it features a 50MP Sony IMX896 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Realme P3x is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. Similar to the Pro model, the P3x features a 6000mAh battery. It features a 50MP primary camera that the company said uses artificial intelligence-enhanced algorithms to process colours and depth. The smartphone also boasts an IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.

Realme P3 Pro: Specifications