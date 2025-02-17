Vivo V50 smartphone with Zeiss camera launched in India: Price, specs, more

China's Vivo has launched the V50 smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen three chip, the smartphone features a dual 50MP camera set-up at the back which has been co-developed by the German optics brand Zeiss. The smartphone also features a suite of AI-powered creativity and productivity tools.

Vivo V50: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 36,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 40,999

Colours: Rose Red, Starry Night, Titanium Grey

Vivo V50: Availability and offers

Vivo V50 is available for pre-booking in India on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. Open sales start February 25.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail up to 10 per cent discount on select HDFC and SBI bank cards. Alternatively, customers can get up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in deals. Customers purchasing the Vivo V50 can also get the vivo TWS 3e earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1499. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to six months.

Vivo V50: Camera features

The V ivo V50 smartphone features a camera system co-developed with Zeiss, featuring a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Zeiss collaboration enables the smartphone to emulate seven different Zeiss Style portraits such as Cine-Flare, Planar, Biotar, Distagon, Sonnar, and more. The smartphone also comes with a few India-exclusive camera features such as Wedding Style Portrait mode that the company said enhances the colour tones and lighting of portraits, to better suit Indian wedding backdrops.

Another notable addition is the 50MP front-facing camera which comes with Vivo's AI Facial Contouring Technology. The company said that this technology addresses challenges such as facial distortion or exaggerated nose proportions.

Vivo V50: AI features

Running on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 user interface, Vivo V50 offers a suite of productivity features such as:

Live Call Translation: Users can receive text and audio translated from the other party's speech in real-time.

AI Transcript Assist: The Vivo V50 offers an Audio-to-Text Conversion feature that transcribes audio files into text.

AI Screen Translation: With the AI Translation feature, users can capture or scan any text displayed on their screen.

Circle to Search: Vivo V50 supports Google's gesture-driven visual search feature

Vivo V50: Specifications