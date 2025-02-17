HP launches Victus 15 laptop in India with AI-powered gaming tools: Details

HP has launched its Victus 15 gaming laptop in India. The laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), that the company said powers AI features for improving gaming performance. HP is also offering complimentary subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft 365 with the laptop.

HP Victus 15: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 1,12,990, the HP Victus 15 laptop (fb3025AX) is now available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India in Atmosphere Blue colour. The company is also offering a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 at no additional cost.

HP Victus 15: Details

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics, the HP Victus 15 laptop offers AI-powered optimisation techniques for enhancing gameplay. Additionally, the NVIDIA graphic processing unit (GPU) enables features such as ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for improved in-game graphics. While the laptop comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, it can be upgraded as per the user's requirement.

The HP Victus 15 features a 15.6-inch Micro Edge display that offers Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay. The panel offers up to 300 nits of brightness and has anti-glare properties for reducing reflections. Weighing 2.29kg, the HP Victus 15 comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

HP Victus 15: Specifications