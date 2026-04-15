Vivo launches T5 Pro 5G with 9020 mAh battery in India: Check price, specs

Vivo has launched the T5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, the smartphone packs a 9,020mAh battery. The smartphone features a 50MP (Sony IMX882) primary camera paired with a 2MP bokeh camera, along with a 32MP front camera.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999

Colours: Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Availability and offers

Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 bank discount on select cards. They can also avail up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on trade-in. The company is also offering up to six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI). According to the company, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be available from April 21 across theIndia e-store, Flipkart and retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 bank discount on select cards. They can also avail up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on trade-in. The company is also offering up to six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI).

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Details The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Vivo T5 Pro comes with a 9020mAh battery, which the company said is one of the biggest in its segment. The device supports 90W charging, which the company claims can charge the device up to 50 per cent in around 37 minutes. ALSO READ: Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series launched, starting at Rs 51,999: Check offers The Vivo T5 Pro features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ viewing and offers high brightness levels, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The display also includes eye comfort features like low blue light and flicker reduction. For audio, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers.

The device includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 32MP front camera for selfies. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. There are also AI-based tools such as object removal, image enhancement and editing features that allow users to adjust photos directly on the device. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It includes features designed for multitasking and productivity, such as improved file sharing, screen interaction tools and system-level optimisations. The company is offering three generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.