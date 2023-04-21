Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s yesteryear flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and gaming-centric midrange smartphone, the Redmi K50i, are available at discounted price on Amazon India. According to Xiaomi India, the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50i are available at Rs 42,999 and Rs 19,499, respectively. This discount on smartphones from Xiaomi followed Canalys report in which Xiaomi’s smartphone shipments in India were reported to have declined by 38 per cent in Q1, 2023, compared to similar period last year. Nevertheless, below are the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50i specifications:

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G boasts a premium glass-metal construction with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. It weighs 205g and measures 8.16mm at its thickest point. It sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen of 3200 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit LTPO 2.0 panel with Xiaomi AdaptiveSync Pro tech for variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz). The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports Dolby Vision. According to Xiaomi, the screen’s brightness peaks at 1000 nits in high brightness mode and goes up to 1500 nits.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a Sony IMX 707 primary sensor (f/1.9) with optical image stabilisation, a 115-degree wide ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2), and a telephoto sensor of focal length equivalent to 48mm (f/1.9). On the front, the phone has 32MP in-display camera sensor. The 12 Pro 5G is Xiaomi’s first smartphone in India to feature its ProFocus feature for stills and videography.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-in-chip, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB on-board storage (UFS 3.1). It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 interface. It packs a 4,600 mAh battery, supported by company’s proprietary 120W fast-charge solution. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Other features include quad-speakers for audio with Dolby Atmos and sound by Harman Kardon, X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Specifications

The Redmi K50i is a performance-centric smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 system-on-chip. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch fullHD LCD screen of 144Hz refresh rate. Like other Xiaomi midrange smartphones, the Redmi K50i supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K50i sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera sensor for selfies, videos, and face unlock mechanism. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, and it ships with 67W fast wired charger.

As for the connectivity, there is would be covered by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, USB-C for charging, 3.5mm audio port, and infrared blaster. The smartphone has fingerprint sensor integrated in its power button. The phone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance, and boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display. It boots Android 12 operating system-based MIUI13 interface.

