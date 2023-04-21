Home / Technology / Gadgets / Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

The Honor MagicBook series laptops are offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants, both of fullHD+ resolution, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 60Wh battery

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
The Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 16 laptops are now available for purchase, exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon India. Announced recently by the Chinese electronics maker Honor’s India partner PSAV Global, the Honor MagicBook series laptops are available at an introductory starting price of Rs 48,990. The Honor MagicBook series laptops are offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants, both of fullHD+ resolution, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 60Wh battery.

Honor MagicBook series: Details

Honor said its MagicBook X 14 2023 is 16.5mm thin and weighs 1.4kg, making it an ideal device to carry on-the-go. This 14-inch screen variant has a fullHD display with thin 4.5mm bezels on sides. The laptop boasts an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent. The MagicBook X 16, on the other hand, sports a 16-inch fullHD screen and boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. It weighs 1.75kg.

Both the laptops in the Honor MagicBook 2023 series are powered by 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor, which has eight cores and 12 threads configuration with performance speed of 4.4GHz. The laptops are powered by 60Wh battery, which is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of local 1080P resolution video playback and up to 9 hours of daily work.

The laptops in the series boast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage and 65W USB type-C multi-device charger for fast charging.

Both the Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 16 2023 will be offered in 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM variants, both with 512GB on-board storage, in Space Gray colour.


First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

