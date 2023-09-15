Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi India launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 in partnership with Amazon

Xiaomi India launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 in partnership with Amazon

Priced at Rs 24,999, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 will be available on Mi online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Redmi Smart Fire TV

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Chinese electronic maker Xiaomi’s India wing on Friday announced it has joined hands with Amazon to bring Fire TV operating system-powered Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43. Xiaomi India said the Fire TV will integrate live TV channels from the set-top box and content from over-the-top (OTT) apps on the home screen, and the Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa will allow consumers to switch channels, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices using voice commands. Priced at Rs 24,999, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 will be available on Mi online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

According to Xiaomi India, the Smart Fire TV with Amazon's Fire TV built-in will allow customers to stream movies, TV show episodes and 12,000+ apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Zee5, and many more.

For voice control, the TV comes with Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa. Redmi said the TV will allow consumers to view feed from their Alexa-compatible security cameras on the TV in full screen or Picture-in-Picture on top of their content. Besides, with built-in Alexa, customers can give voice commands like “Alexa, show me the front door” or “Alexa, show me the baby monitor” to get the live view from their Alexa compatible security cameras without having to pause their content.

For connectivity, the TV supports dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, optical port, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV, and earphone port. It supports Apple Airplay and Miracast.

Topics :XiaomiAmazonRedmiXiaomi TVSmart TV

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

