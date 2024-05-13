Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus AFA World Champions Edition: Unboxing, price

Xiaomi ’s Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition is set to go on sale starting May 15. Designed in collaboration with Argentine Football Association (AFA), the World champion edition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G smartphone is exclusive to the Indian market.

Xiaomi said that the design of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champion Edition is inspired by the blue and white stripes from the AFA jersey, incorporating three stars representing the world cup victories of the Argentine football team. Check the unboxing of the Redmi Note 13 Pro plus World Champion Edition smartphone in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition: Price and availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition is only available in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The smartphone is priced at Rs 34,999 which is inclusive of discounts of up to Rs 1000 on ICICI bank cards. Alternatively, customers can avail exchange bonus of Rs 3000 on trade-in deals.

The smartphone will be available from May 15 onwards on mi.com, on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and offline at select retail outlets.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition: Details

The Redmi Note 13 Pro plus 5G World Champions Edition comes in a collectible gift box, which includes a special card of the players who achieved victory on the global stage during the 2022 World Cup. Apart from the smartphone’s design which is inspired from the blue and white stripes from the AFA jersey, it comes with a fully customised AFA edition 120W HyperCharger, colour coordinated USB Type-C cable, and a football-inspired sim ejector pin.

Xiaomi said it has redesigned the UI on the Redmi Note 13 Pro plus 5G World Champions Edition to offer new customisable lock screen, wallpapers and icons and more.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition: Unboxing