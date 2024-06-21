Xiaomi to launch Redmi 13 budget 5G phone in India on Jul 9: What to expect

Xiaomi is set to launch in India the Redmi 13 5G smartphone on July 9 at 12 pm. The launch date and timing was confirmed through the product listing page on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Xiaomi website. Both the websites highlight key specifications of the upcoming budget 5G smartphone. According to the listing pages, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will pack a 5,030 mAh battery supported by a 30W fast charger. Check the complete details below:

The Redmi 13 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It will be Xiaomi’s first budget smartphone based on its latest HyperOS operating system. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,030 mAh battery, supported by a 33W fast charging.

The unveiled images also show that Redmi 13 5G will feature a flat back design with flat edges. Similar to its predecessor, the smartphone will have two protrusions to feature a camera sensor and third to hold a ring light. It will feature a 108MP primary camera. The device will feature a glass sandwich design and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone will be offered in Light Blue and Light Pink colour options with glass back design.

Redmi 13 5G: Pricing

Although the official price has not been announced, the price is expected to be similar to its precursor Redmi 12 5G. Price for Redmi 12 5G starts at Rs, 11999 in India for 4GB+128GB variant.