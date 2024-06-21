Home / Technology / Gadgets / Xiaomi to launch Redmi 13 budget 5G phone in India on Jul 9: What to expect

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 13 budget 5G phone in India on Jul 9: What to expect

The Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will pack a 5,030 mAh battery supported by a 33W fast charger

Redmi 13 5G
Redmi 13 5G
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Xiaomi is set to launch in India the Redmi 13 5G smartphone on July 9 at 12 pm. The launch date and timing was confirmed through the product listing page on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Xiaomi website. Both the websites highlight key specifications of the upcoming budget 5G smartphone. According to the listing pages, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will pack a 5,030 mAh battery supported by a 30W fast charger. Check the complete details below:

Redmi 13 5G: What to expect

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Redmi 13 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It will be Xiaomi’s first budget smartphone based on its latest HyperOS operating system. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,030 mAh battery, supported by a 33W fast charging.

The unveiled images also show that Redmi 13 5G will feature a flat back design with flat edges. Similar to its predecessor, the smartphone will have two protrusions to feature a camera sensor and third to hold a ring light. It will feature a 108MP primary camera. The device will feature a glass sandwich design and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone will be offered in Light Blue and Light Pink colour options with glass back design.

Redmi 13 5G: Pricing

Although the official price has not been announced, the price is expected to be similar to its precursor Redmi 12 5G. Price for Redmi 12 5G starts at Rs, 11999 in India for 4GB+128GB variant.

Also Read

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X Plus chip for PCs with on-device AI: Details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus review: Spices up mid-premium phone segment

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus AFA World Champions Edition: Unboxing, price

Lenovo Tab Plus with eight JBL speakers unveiled: Know specs, features

Realme GT 6 smartphone, Buds Air 6 Pro wireless earbuds launched: Details

Vivo Y58 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) gaming laptop launched in India: Check details

OPPO F27 Pro Plus goes on sale for the first time in India: Price, offers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :XiaomiRedmiQualcomm SnapdragonTechnology

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story