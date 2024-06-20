Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo Y58 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo Y58 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

The Vivo Y58 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on the company's India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
Expanding its Y-series portfolio in India, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on June 20 launched the Vivo Y58 5G. The mid-range smartphone boasts a segment leading 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, it sports an artificial intelligence enhanced camera system. The smartphone is offered in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colours. Check the details below:

Vivo Y58 5G: Price and variants

Priced at Rs 19,499, the Vivo Y58 5G smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

Vivo Y58 5G: Availability and offers

The Vivo Y58 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India through the company’s e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,500 from select bank cards, including those from SBI, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, and IndusInd bank.

Vivo Y58 5G: Details

The Vivo Y58 5G smartphone sports a 6.72-inch FHD LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 1024 nits. Additionally, the display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light production. In the imaging department, the smartphone boasts a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh camera on the rear. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera sensor. Vivo said the smartphone supports AI imaging features such as “AI Low Light”, which it said improves shooting capability in ambient lighting. The smartphone is powered by a 6000mAh battery and supports 44W fast wired charging.

Vivo Y58 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch FHD LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 1024nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 44W wired
  • Protection: IP64

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

