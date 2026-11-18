A series of major cyberattacks and technology outages in 2026 has disrupted businesses and services across the world, affecting sectors ranging from healthcare and education to retail, banking and cloud computing.

Medical technology company Stryker, education technology provider Instructure and supermarket group Ahold Delhaize were among the companies targeted by cyberattacks. Separately, outages at Microsoft , Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Cloudflare disrupted digital services used by businesses, government agencies and consumers.

Here is a list of some of the major cyberattacks, data breaches and technology outages reported worldwide in 2026, and the services affected.

Major cyberattacks and data breaches in 2026

1. Stryker cyberattack (March 11): A destructive cyberattack disrupted the medical technology company's global Microsoft environment, affecting employee computers and internal systems, as well as operations related to ordering, manufacturing and shipping. The Handala group claimed responsibility for the attack, although no confirmation was given by the company.

2. Canvas / Instructure data breach (May): Education technology company Instructure, which operates the Canvas learning management system, suffered unauthorised access to its platform. The incident exposed information such as usernames, email addresses, course names, enrolment details and messages, disrupting access for students and faculty at schools and universities. The ShinyHunters group claimed responsibility and alleged that data relating to 275 million people across nearly 9,000 institutions was involved. ALSO READ: GTA 6 release tomorrow: India launch time, pre-load steps and storage needs Education technology company Instructure, which operates the Canvas learning management system, suffered unauthorised access to its platform. The incident exposed information such as usernames, email addresses, course names, enrolment details and messages, disrupting access for students and faculty at schools and universities. The ShinyHunters group claimed responsibility and alleged that data relating to 275 million people across nearly 9,000 institutions was involved. 3. Ahold Delhaize cyberattack (October): The supermarket group confirmed that malicious activity in its IT infrastructure led it to take some systems offline as a precaution. The incident affected online services and supply-chain operations in parts of the Benelux region and the US, including websites and apps associated with brands such as Albert Heijn, Delhaize, Stop & Shop, Food Lion and Giant. Physical stores remained open.

4. Binance security incident (October 29): Cryptocurrency exchange Binance suffered a security incident involving unauthorised withdrawals from its hot wallets. The company estimated that digital assets worth about $6.34 billion were affected, of which approximately $2.85 billion had been frozen or intercepted. Binance said it would bear the financial impact rather than pass the losses on to users, and reported that 98 per cent of affected assets had been replenished by October 31. 5. French supermarket refrigeration attacks (October): Cyberattacks reportedly affected refrigeration and freezer control systems at around 700 supermarkets, including Carrefour, Intermarché, Netto and Cooperative U, causing equipment problems and food losses.

6. Nitori data breach (November): Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings disclosed unauthorised access to its systems, warning that personal information relating to a maximum of 37.62 million records could potentially have been exposed. The information included names, email addresses, addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth. The company said credit card details and login passwords were not affected. 7. State Bank of India cyber incident (October): State Bank of India reported that 3,897 customer records had appeared on the dark web. The information reportedly included personal details and loan-related records. SBI said it had engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to investigate and that customer account balances and core banking operations were not expected to be affected.

8. Fortinet vulnerability exploited (April): A critical vulnerability in Fortinet's FortiClient EMS enterprise device-management software was reported to be under active exploitation. Singapore's Cyber Security Agency warned that successful exploitation could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute commands on vulnerable servers, potentially compromising the systems used by organisations to manage devices. Major global technology outages in 2026 9. Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud and Cloudflare outages: A series of technical failures at major cloud and internet infrastructure providers disrupted services used by businesses and consumers. A tracker by Control Plane recorded 19 major outages involving AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Cloudflare in 2026 through November 16.

Key incidents included: Microsoft Azure: Outages on February 2-3 and February 7-8 affected virtual machines, managed identities and cloud infrastructure. Further disruptions on April 24, May 29-30, July 23 and September 30-October 1 affected computing, storage, networking, App Service, Azure Kubernetes Service and other services. The May 29-30 outage in the West US 2 region lasted about 22 hours. Amazon Web Services: A power and thermal incident on May 7-8 affected EC2, EBS and other services in one availability zone in the US-East-1 region, with the majority of recovery taking about 21 hours and 30 minutes. AWS regions in the UAE and Bahrain also suffered physical infrastructure damage following drone strikes in March, leaving some services disrupted for months. A separate outage on November 15 affected services including IAM Identity Center, Network Load Balancer and NAT Gateway.

Google Cloud: A power and cooling failure disrupted services in the Netherlands region on July 15 and 16 for nearly 15 hours. Another power-related incident in its London region on October 19-20 affected Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Run, Cloud SQL and other services for about six hours. Cloudflare: A February 20 incident affected customers using Bring Your Own IP services, while a separate outage on October 19 disrupted Cloudflare One Gateway, Access logins, its API and dashboard. 10. Microsoft 365 global outage (November 12-13): A disruption lasting more than 24 hours affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Exchange Online, leaving users unable to reliably send emails, access calendars and hold meetings. Businesses, government agencies, airlines and financial firms were among those affected. Downdetector recorded more than 7.4 million reports during the incident, with nearly 20,000 reports per minute at the peak. Microsoft said the outage was caused by server issues and that it had found no evidence of malicious activity.