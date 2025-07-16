Acer Swift Lite 14, powered by Intel Core Ultra, launched at ₹62,999: Specs

Acer has expanded its Copilot+ PC portfolio in India with the launch of the Swift Lite 14 AI laptop. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor, the laptop is designed to support AI-powered tasks, including content creation and multitasking. It features a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant integrated into Windows 11.

Acer Swift Lite 14: Price and availability

The Acer Swift Lite 14 AI laptop is priced at ₹62,999 and is available via Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s online store, and Amazon. It is offered in two colour options: Light Silver and Sunset Copper.

Acer Swift Lite 14: Features

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The 180-degree hinge allows the device to lay flat, making it suitable for hybrid and collaborative work setups. The laptop weighs 1.1kg and measures 15.9mm in thickness, with an aluminium alloy chassis.

ALSO READ: Samsung dropped S Pen support in Galaxy Z Fold 7 but will it ever return? The Swift Lite 14 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or above. It includes a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, a precision touchpad, and a full array of ports: 2x USB 3.2 Type-C (one with DisplayPort and Power Delivery)

1x USB 3.2 Type-A

1x HDMI

1x 3.5mm audio jack The laptop packs a 50Wh battery with USB-C wired charging and also includes a Kensington lock slot for added security. A highlight of the Swift Lite 14 is the dedicated Copilot key, offering quick access to Microsoft’s AI assistant. The integrated AI engine supports tools like Windows Studio Effects, including background blur, noise reduction, and enhanced lighting.