Acer Swift Lite 14, powered by Intel Core Ultra, launched at ₹62,999: Specs

Acer Swift Lite 14: Price and availability
Acer Swift Lite 14: Features
- 2x USB 3.2 Type-C (one with DisplayPort and Power Delivery)
- 1x USB 3.2 Type-A
- 1x HDMI
- 1x 3.5mm audio jack
Acer Swift Lite 14: Key specifications
- Display: 14-inch WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio (1920 x 1200)
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra
- RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5
- Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Battery: 50Wh, USB-C charging
- Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2x USB-C (1 with DisplayPort & PD), 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm jack
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 or above
- Webcam: Full HD with privacy shutter
- Build: Aluminium alloy
- Thickness: 15.9mm
- Weight: 1.1kg
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app