Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE launched in India: Check price, specifications, more

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its new book-style foldable, the X Fold 5, in India. The company has also introduced its first ever “FE” model in the flagship X-series — the Vivo X200 FE. Both smartphones feature camera systems co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss and come equipped with AI-powered tools for boosting creativity and productivity.

Vivo X Fold 5: Price and variants

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149999

Colour: Titanium Gray

Vivo X200 FE: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Colours: Luxe Grey, Amber Yellow, Frost Blue

Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE: Availability and offers

The Vivo X Fold 5 is now available for pre-booking in India, while general availability starts July 30. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 15000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15000 on trade-in deals.Vivo is also offering one year of extended warranty and a complimentary Vivo TWS 3e earbuds with the X Fold 5. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 24 months.

ALSO READ: iQOO to launch Z10R smartphone in India soon: Check expected specs, more Similar to the X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE is now also available for pre-booking in India. Meanwhile general availability starts July 23. As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 6000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, Vivo is offering an exchange bonus of the same amount on trade-in deals. The company is also offering one year of extended warranty and Vivo TWS 3e earbuds for no additional cost with the X200 FE. There are also no-interest EMI plans for up to 18 months.

Vivo X Fold 5: Details Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Vivo X Fold 5 features a sleek construction measuring 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. Weighing 217g, it is offered in a Titanium Grey colourway. Despite its slim profile, the foldable packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The phone houses a triple rear camera system co-developed with Zeiss, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video

Running on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, the Vivo X Fold 5 introduces the Origin Workbench feature, which takes advantage of the large internal display to allow up to five concurrent apps to be opened and used simultaneously. It also comes with the AI Productivity Suite and AI imaging features like AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase. Vivo X Fold 5: Specifications Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra Wide (AF), 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto (OIS, 3X optical zoom)

Front camera: 20MP (Main screen) + 20MP (cover screen)

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless

OS: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15

Thickness: 9.2mm folded, 4.3mm unfolded

Protection: IP5X and IPX9+

Weight: 217g Vivo X200 FE: Details The Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display. Despite its compact footprint, it houses a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. The phone also boasts SGS Triple Protection certification, military-grade drop resistance, and is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance.