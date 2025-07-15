HMD T21 tablet launched with 2K display, 8,200mAh battery: Price, specs

HMD has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of its latest tablet, the HMD T21. The HMD T21 tablet features a 10.36-inch display and packs an 8,200mAh battery. It also supports 4G voice calling, has a kid-friendly content mode, and offers active pen (sold separately) support for those who want to use it for creative tasks.

HMD T21: Price and availability

Price: Rs 15,999

Colour: Black Steel

ALSO READ: Google Discover tests AI summaries and new Bookmark features: Reports The HMD T21 is available exclusively on HMD’s website. As an introductory offer, HMD is offering the T21 tablet to consumers at Rs 14,499 for a limited period.

HMD T21: Features and specifications The tablet sports a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification to help reduce eye strain during long usage sessions. In terms of sound, the tablet uses OZO Audio playback technology, which is claimed by HMD to improve clarity by reducing background noise. The HMD T21 tablet is powered by the Unisoc T612 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet runs on Android 13, with the Android 14 update already rolled out, and includes features like face unlock, dual stereo speakers, Google Kids Space, and Netflix HD certification.

For photography or video chats, the T21 includes 8MP front and rear cameras, both with autofocus and LED flash. Powering the tablet is an 8,200mAh battery coupled with an 18W charger in the box. It also includes a Second Screen feature, allowing the tablet to work as an extra display for your PC, useful for multitasking. Active pen support is available for sketching or note-taking, though the pen is sold separately. The HMD T21 is IP52-rated for basic water and dust resistance. It supports 4G calling, SMS, dual SIMs, and Wi-Fi connectivity. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 review: Flagship aspirations, but is it worth the price?