LG launches 97-inch OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large smart TV at Rs 24 lakh: Details

LG has launched one of its most premium televisions in India — the 97-inch OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large smart TV, priced at Rs 24,99,990. The new model sits at the top of LG’s 2025 OLED Evo lineup, featuring the company’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen2 for personalised viewing and sound enhancements. Alongside this, LG has also introduced several other OLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs in multiple screen sizes for varied price points.

LG OLED evo and QNED evo 2025 TVs: Price and availability

Pricing and screen sizes are as follows:

OLED evo Series:

G5 Ultra-Large (97-inch) – Rs 24,99,990

G5 series (55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch) – Starting at Rs 2,67,990

C5 series (42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch) – Starting at Rs 1,49,990

B5 series (55-inch, 65-inch) – Starting at Rs 1,93,990

QNED evo Series:

QNED86A Ultra-Large (100-inch) – Rs 11,99,990

92A Series (55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch) – Starting at Rs 1,49,990

QNED8GA/XA (55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch) – Starting at Rs 1,19,990 QNED Series: QNED8BA (43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch) – Starting at Rs 74,990 The new models will be available for purchase this month across select offline and online retailers, including LG.com. ALSO READ: Vivo X200 FE review: No compromise compact smartphone with standout cameras LG OLED evo series: Key features and specifications Display and picture: The OLED evo models come with a brightness booster, which, as per LG, refines the display’s light management and boosts algorithms to improve brightness and clarity, especially in brightly lit environments. According to the South Korean consumer electronics maker, they also support Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation, which adjusts the picture based on room lighting to preserve the director’s original intent.

Advanced upscaling is handled by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, which analyses and enhances low-resolution content at the pixel level. For HDR content, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro improves accuracy and depth. Dolby Vision is also supported. Audio: Sound gets a boost with AI Sound Pro, delivering virtual 11.1.2 channel surround sound and improved vocal clarity by isolating dialogue from background audio. Dolby Atmos support is also built-in. Processor and smart features: The OLED evo TVs use LG’s Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, which also powers several AI-driven personalisation features, such as: AI voice ID: Automatically switches user profiles based on who’s speaking.

AI picture/sound wizard: Tailors display and audio based on user preferences.

AI concierge and search: Offers content recommendations and understands conversational queries. Gaming: Select OLED evo models support 4K at 165Hz, along with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility. Game Optimiser lets users toggle settings like refresh rate and motion blur for different genres.

ALSO READ: Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s: Specs comparison, unboxing videos, and more LG QNED evo series: Key features and specifications Display and picture: The QNED evo models use Mini LED backlight technology for better contrast and highlight control, paired with LG’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Colour solution, which replaces conventional quantum dot tech to offer more vivid and precise colours. The display is refined zone-by-zone using AI processing for detailed image optimisation. Audio: These TVs feature virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound, with audio settings adapted to individual user profiles through AI Sound Pro. Processor and smart features: The QNED evo range is also powered by the Alpha AI Processor Gen2, enabling personalised features similar to the OLED lineup. AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro work in real-time to enhance visual and audio output. Akin to the OLED evo series, they also come with AI features like AI voice ID, AI picture/sound wizard, and AI concierge and search.