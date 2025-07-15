Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme C71 5G with 6300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,699: Know specs, offers

Realme C71 5G with 6300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,699: Know specs, offers

Realme C71 5G debuts with a 6,300mAh battery, UNISOC T7250 chip, and military-grade durability starting at Rs 7,699. Available now with launch offers and bank discounts

Realme C71 5G
Realme C71 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the C71 5G smartphone in India. Aimed at entry-level buyers, the 5G smartphone features a 6,300mAh battery, UNISOC T7250 chipset, and military-grade durability under the company’s Armorshell Tough Build design. Realme claims the battery can deliver up to two days of use on a single charge.

Realme C71 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,699
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,699
  • Colours: Sea Blue, Obsidian Black

Realme C71 5G: Availability and launch offers

The Realme C71 5G is available on Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. As part of an introductory offer, customers purchasing the 6GB RAM variant are eligible for a Rs 700 bank discount. 

Realme C71 5G: Features and specifications

The Realme C71 5G is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor and features a 6.74-inch LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate and 568 nits peak brightness. The phone measures 7.94mm in thickness and weighs 201g.
 
The phone features a 13MP primary rear camera (Omnivision OV13B sensor) and a 5MP front camera. Camera features include:
  • AI Eraser
  • AI Clear Face
  • Pro mode
  • Dual-view video
The C71 5G sports a Pulse Light design on the rear, offering nine colour variations and five glow modes that respond to calls, messages, and charging alerts.
 
The smartphone packs a 6,300mAh battery, supporting 15W wired charging and 6W reverse charging. Realme claims up to:
  • 46.5 hours of call time
  • 19 hours of Instagram usage
  • 20.7 hours of YouTube streaming
Realme claims military-grade drop resistance (up to two metres) and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Realme C71 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch LCD, 90Hz, 568 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: UNISOC T7250
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6,300mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired, 6W reverse
  • OS: Realme UI based on Android 15
  • Durability: IP54 rating, Military-Grade drop resistance
  • Dimensions: 7.94mm thickness, 201g weight

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HMD T21 tablet launched with 2K display, 8,200mAh battery: Price, specs

LG launches 97-inch OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large smart TV at Rs 24 lakh: Details

Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE launched in India: Check price, specifications, more

Acer Aspire Go 14 launched with Copilot key, AI-ready config: Price, specs

Huawei FreeClips with C-bridge design launched in India: Price and features

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaXiaomi 5G smartphoneChinese smartphones

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story