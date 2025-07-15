Realme C71 5G with 6300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,699: Know specs, offers

Realme C71 5G: Price and variants
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,699
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,699
- Colours: Sea Blue, Obsidian Black
Realme C71 5G: Availability and launch offers
Realme C71 5G: Features and specifications
- AI Eraser
- AI Clear Face
- Pro mode
- Dual-view video
- 46.5 hours of call time
- 19 hours of Instagram usage
- 20.7 hours of YouTube streaming
Realme C71 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.74-inch LCD, 90Hz, 568 nits peak brightness
- Processor: UNISOC T7250
- RAM: 4GB / 6GB
- Storage: 64GB / 128GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 6,300mAh
- Charging: 15W wired, 6W reverse
- OS: Realme UI based on Android 15
- Durability: IP54 rating, Military-Grade drop resistance
- Dimensions: 7.94mm thickness, 201g weight
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app