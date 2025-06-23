AI will reshape jobs but first cause 'a ton of disruption': LinkedIn CEO

Artificial intelligence will reshape the job market, but the transition is likely to be turbulent, according to LinkedIn Chief Executive Officer Ryan Roslansky. In an interview with Bloomberg, Roslansky warned that while AI will create long-term opportunities, it is first set to trigger “a ton of disruption” and “a ton of uncertainty” for workers across sectors.

“It’s Pollyanna to believe that this transition just easily occurs,” he said, highlighting how generative AI is changing job roles even for those who haven’t switched jobs. “People are going to have to learn how to re-skill now that their job is changing on them.”

Roslansky, who also serves as Executive Vice President at Microsoft, has overseen AI integration into LinkedIn's core services. He said the number of job postings with AI-related requirements on LinkedIn has jumped sixfold over the past year. At the same time, member profiles listing AI skills have increased twentyfold.

Embrace change and lean into human strengths For individuals, Roslansky's advice is simple: confront the changes head-on. "You can't just say, 'This isn't a thing.' You have to really jump into it and adapt," he said.

He added that uniquely human qualities such as communication and collaboration remain irreplaceable. "Whatever is uniquely human about yourself, lean into that. That could be the thing that actually helps you stand out."

Limits to AI in recruitment AI is already transforming how LinkedIn operates. The platform now uses generative tools to help users improve their profiles and job searches. Yet Roslansky acknowledged that AI is not flawless — particularly in emotionally nuanced areas such as recruitment. "Eighteen months ago, it wasn't great," he said, noting that initial models required significant fine-tuning with LinkedIn's proprietary data and user feedback.

He said AI has improved at surfacing potential candidates but still struggles with tasks that involve persuasion or emotional intelligence. "Talk to this person and convince them to come work at LinkedIn? No way," he said. "A human being is still way better at that sales process."

AI may broaden access but transition will be bumpy Despite these challenges, Roslansky remains optimistic about the longer-term impact of AI. He said the technology could usher in a wave of economic democratisation, enabling individuals to start businesses, build apps, or self-learn at scale.