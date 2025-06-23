Home / Technology / Tech News / AI will reshape jobs but first cause 'a ton of disruption': LinkedIn CEO

AI will reshape jobs but first cause 'a ton of disruption': LinkedIn CEO

According to LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, the platform has seen a sharp increase in AI-related job requirements - up sixfold in the past year

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky
Roslansky, who also serves as Executive Vice President at Microsoft, has overseen AI integration into LinkedIn’s core services.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Artificial intelligence will reshape the job market, but the transition is likely to be turbulent, according to LinkedIn Chief Executive Officer Ryan Roslansky. In an interview with Bloomberg, Roslansky warned that while AI will create long-term opportunities, it is first set to trigger “a ton of disruption” and “a ton of uncertainty” for workers across sectors.
 
“It’s Pollyanna to believe that this transition just easily occurs,” he said, highlighting how generative AI is changing job roles even for those who haven’t switched jobs. “People are going to have to learn how to re-skill now that their job is changing on them.”
 
Roslansky, who also serves as Executive Vice President at Microsoft, has overseen AI integration into LinkedIn’s core services. He said the number of job postings with AI-related requirements on LinkedIn has jumped sixfold over the past year. At the same time, member profiles listing AI skills have increased twentyfold.

Embrace change and lean into human strengths

 
For individuals, Roslansky’s advice is simple: confront the changes head-on. “You can’t just say, ‘This isn’t a thing.’ You have to really jump into it and adapt,” he said.
 
He added that uniquely human qualities such as communication and collaboration remain irreplaceable. “Whatever is uniquely human about yourself, lean into that. That could be the thing that actually helps you stand out.”

Limits to AI in recruitment

 
AI is already transforming how LinkedIn operates. The platform now uses generative tools to help users improve their profiles and job searches. Yet Roslansky acknowledged that AI is not flawless — particularly in emotionally nuanced areas such as recruitment.
 
“Eighteen months ago, it wasn’t great,” he said, noting that initial models required significant fine-tuning with LinkedIn’s proprietary data and user feedback.
 
He said AI has improved at surfacing potential candidates but still struggles with tasks that involve persuasion or emotional intelligence. “Talk to this person and convince them to come work at LinkedIn? No way,” he said. “A human being is still way better at that sales process.”

AI may broaden access but transition will be bumpy

 
Despite these challenges, Roslansky remains optimistic about the longer-term impact of AI. He said the technology could usher in a wave of economic democratisation, enabling individuals to start businesses, build apps, or self-learn at scale.
 
“We’re going to see real democratisation in terms of how people can now easily start small businesses, build an app, teach themselves something,” he said.
 
Still, he cautioned that the immediate future will be difficult. “There’s this super messy middle. And I think that is going to be the case with AI. It’s naive to think otherwise.”
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

