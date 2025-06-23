Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, WhatsApp lets you generate chat wallpapers using Meta AI: How it works

Now, WhatsApp lets you generate chat wallpapers using Meta AI: How it works

WhatsApp now lets users create AI-generated wallpapers using Meta AI. Available via chat settings, the feature offers style-based prompts and unique visuals for individual or all conversations

WhatsApp's AI-powered wallpapers using Meta AI
WhatsApp's AI-powered wallpapers using Meta AI (Image: WABetaInfo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to generate AI-powered custom wallpapers for their chats using Meta AI. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is part of the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

AI-generated wallpapers for WhatsApp chats

The option to create customised chat backgrounds will be located in the chat theme settings. Users will be able to either apply a generated wallpaper across all chats or set distinct visuals for individual conversations.
 
Initially, WhatsApp will display a curated selection of AI-generated wallpapers. If users want something more personalised, they can input a text prompt describing their preferred visual style or mood. For instance, prompts like “a foggy mountain forest” or “a bright moon night” will prompt Meta AI to create multiple image variations. 

Personalisation and flexibility

Users can browse through the AI-generated wallpapers and select one immediately, or refine the design further by editing the prompt. This gives them control over:
  • Colour palette
  • Visual theme
  • Artistic style
The feature aims to offer a more immersive chat experience, especially for users looking to go beyond WhatsApp’s standard static wallpaper options. 

Useful for themed conversations

According to the report, dynamic wallpapers could be especially useful for group chats, such as those created for event planning, travel, or occasions. By using prompts aligned with the chat’s purpose, users can tailor the visual tone to reflect the context—adding a creative layer to conversations.
 
This feature marks another step in WhatsApp’s broader strategy to integrate personalisation and AI tools, enriching the everyday messaging experience.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

