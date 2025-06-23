Apple's Liquid Glass design could be first step towards an all-glass iPhone

Apple is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for the iPhone, aiming to release a mostly glass model in time for the product’s 20th anniversary in 2027. According to a report by MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may start making gradual changes as early as next year, beginning with a smaller Dynamic Island on 2026 iPhone models. These changes would align with the company’s broader visual shift, hinted at through the recently announced “Liquid Glass” design language, which debuted with iOS 26 and other platform updates.

Gurman has previously reported that Apple is working on a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” featuring no display cutouts. While details remain limited, the new model is expected to incorporate advanced display technology that allows both the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors to sit beneath the screen.

This shift could begin with the iPhone 18 Pro series in 2025. As reported earlier by The Information, Apple may implement under-display Face ID next year, with only a small hole in the display's top-left corner to accommodate the front camera. This change would eliminate the current pill-shaped Dynamic Island, significantly refining the front design. Backing these claims, a 9To5Mac report earlier this year pointed to an Apple patent focused on improving under-display camera technology. The patent describes a display with selectively removed subpixels to improve light transmission—especially of infrared (IR) light—critical for Face ID's functionality. Apple has reportedly faced challenges with IR transmission in past under-display camera attempts.

In parallel with these efforts, Apple is also believed to be working on a foldable iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that Apple has started finalising key specifications for the foldable device, which is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2026. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design with a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. It is also expected to be extremely thin, measuring around 4.5mm when unfolded. Apple may incorporate its under-display sensor technology in the foldable model too.