iOS 26 may allow 3rd-party apps to use Wi-Fi for local data sharing: Report

With iOS 26, Apple may let third-party apps use Wi-Fi Aware to share data locally, a move that could allow cross-platform file transfers and expand capabilities beyond AirDrop

Apple AirDrop
Apple AirDrop
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Apple is reportedly preparing to open up a new local connectivity option for third-party apps with the release of iOS 26. According to iHelp BR, a Brazilian publication focused on Apple technologies, a new feature called Wi-Fi Aware will enable apps to discover and connect to nearby devices over Wi-Fi, even without an internet connection or shared Wi-Fi network.
 
Until now, only Apple’s AirDrop offered this sort of seamless peer-to-peer sharing, but it was limited to Apple devices and system apps. The iOS 26 update may finally allow third-party developers to integrate similar local-sharing capabilities into their own apps. The change could also be Apple’s way of aligning with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which encourages openness in dominant tech platforms.

What is Wi-Fi Aware

Wi-Fi Aware is a connectivity protocol that enables nearby devices to discover and directly connect with each other over Wi-Fi. The connection works without mobile data or a shared Wi-Fi network, making it ideal for real-time, offline communication.
 
At WWDC 2025, Apple demonstrated potential uses for this feature, which include:
  • Sending large files locally
  • Streaming media between nearby devices
  • Screen sharing in collaborative apps
  • Controlling accessories such as smart glasses or drones
  • A security layer—similar to the one used in AirDrop—may be included to ensure users don’t accidentally connect to unintended devices.

Possibility of cross-platform communication

One of the more exciting aspects of Wi-Fi Aware is that it is based on an open standard. This means developers could potentially use it to enable communication between iPhones and Android phones, provided the same app is installed on both devices.
 
While Apple has not officially confirmed such cross-platform functionality, the update represents the closest it has come to expanding AirDrop-like capabilities beyond its ecosystem.

How it compares to existing solutions

A comparable technology already exists in the form of O Plus Connect, developed by Guangdong Heytap Technology, which powers Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices. This system enables file sharing and screen mirroring between Android and iOS/macOS using a combination of peer-to-peer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
 
The main difference lies in approach: while O Plus Connect is a consumer-facing, brand-specific feature, Wi-Fi Aware is an app-level API that provides developers with more flexibility and cross-platform potential.
 
That said, Apple’s move to enable third-party access to local Wi-Fi connections in iOS 26 may signal a broader strategy to reduce walled-garden constraints, at least for app developers.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

