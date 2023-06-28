Home / Technology / Tech News / AI-first strategy working for Infosys despite unresolved issues: Nilekani

AI-first strategy working for Infosys despite unresolved issues: Nilekani

He said that the board has approved a dividend of Rs 17.5 per share, taking the total to Rs 34 per share

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nandan Nilekani

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Artificial Intelligence-first business strategy adopted by Infosys is working well for the company despite unresolved ethical and IPR issues around the technology, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Wednesday.

In his address at Infosys' 42nd Annual General Meeting, Nilekani said the company can be more efficient while nurturing readiness for growth, given its performance in challenging scenarios created by inflation, interest rates, geopolitics, demand volatility and supply chain dislocations.

"Several practical, ethical and intellectual property-related issues, when it comes to AI remain unresolved. We also know that the motto of scaling AI in the enterprise is far from simple. And yet, the AI-first strategy we're embracing already working for us," Nilekani said.

He said that the board has approved a dividend of Rs 17.5 per share, taking the total to Rs 34 per share.

"The company has returned approximately 86 per cent of free cash flow to shareholders over four years starting FY20," Nilekani said.

Infosys also informed that it has returned USD 3.1 billion last year to shareholders, comprising USD 1.7 billion as dividends and USD 1.4 billion through a share buyback programme.

Nilekani said that the company recruited over 50,000 college graduates, bringing the total headcount to over 3.4 lakh employees, of which 39 per cent were women.

Several shareholders during the AGM asked the board about the company not taking a tender route for buyback, which they felt could have benefitted them with higher returns.

Infosys board, in its meeting on October 13, 2022, approved the buyback of equity shares from the open market route through the Indian stock exchanges, amounting to Rs 9,300 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1,850 per share.

The buyback was completed in February at an average share price of Rs 1,539.06 apiece.

Also Read

Infy co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates $38.5 mn to alma mater IIT Bombay

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to IIT Bombay, total support at Rs 400 cr

How Nandan Nilekani seeded path-breaking initiatives for Digital India

India to seek pharma IPR waiver for future pandemics at WTO meet: Report

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Centre announces '5G & Beyond Hackathon 2023'; applications process starts

Scamming the scammers: AI chatbots can help fight against phone scams

Nothing raises $96 mn to expand product and technology portfolio: Details

Windows 10 KB5027293 update released with 3 new features, 14 changes

Meta announces a fund for Indian startups building XR apps

Topics :Artificial intelligenceInfosys Nandan Nilekani

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story