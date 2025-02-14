Swiping right? You might be falling for an AI bot, not a real person

It’s Valentine’s Day, and millions are swiping, chatting, and DMing their way to romance. But behind the screens, a new wave of deception is unfolding – from AI-generated chatbots posing as love interests to deepfake trickery and fraudulent dating apps, technology is blurring the lines between genuine connection and digital manipulation.

A new global study by McAfee India, conducted online in February 2025, surveyed 7,000 adults (18+) across the US, UK, France, Germany, India, Japan, and Australia, revealing a troubling rise in AI-powered romance scams. As artificial intelligence makes faking love easier than ever, spotting the difference between a soulmate and a scam has never been more challenging.

Rise of the AI-powered fauxmance

Online dating has transformed the way people find love. But AI is shaking things up in unexpected ways. McAfee’s study found that 61 per cent of people believe it’s possible to fall for an AI chatbot, and half of the respondents (51 per cent) reported being contacted by one posing as a real person. With 38 per cent admitting they could form an emotional connection with AI, experts warn this emotional vulnerability makes users easier targets for scams.

“Online dating has indeed revolutionised our approach to forging connections with potential partners. However, our survey highlights that it comes with its own set of challenges. 84 per cent of Indians say online dating scams including deepfake audio, video, and imagery, and text and email scam messages, have impacted their ability to trust potential matches,” says Pratim Mukherjee, senior director of Engineering at McAfee.

“As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, it’s crucial to remain vigilant and continually educate ourselves about the ever-evolving online scams,” he said.

Social media: The new dating hotspot

Forget traditional dating apps—Indians are turning to social media to find love. Instagram leads the way (85 per cent), followed by WhatsApp (55 per cent), Telegram (50 per cent), and Snapchat (46 per cent).

Among dating apps, Tinder remains king (61 per cent), with Facebook Dating (36 per cent) and Bumble (33 per cent) following behind. But as more users seek love online, scammers are keeping pace, using AI-driven deception to create fake profiles and manipulate victims.

Fake celebrities and false promises

Scammers aren’t just catfishing anymore—they’re impersonating celebrities too. Nearly 42 per cent of respondents reported being contacted by someone pretending to be a well-known figure. These scammers use fan interactions to build trust before luring victims into emotional or financial traps. And the consequences are severe: 47 per cent of those who fell for a celebrity scam lost money, 48 per cent had their personal information stolen, and 56 per cent suffered emotional distress.

The scamiverse: Real vs fake

A staggering 69 per cent of Indians have encountered fake profiles on dating platforms and social media, with AI-generated images making it harder than ever to spot fraud. While 34 per cent have unknowingly interacted with scammers posing as love interests, 28 per cent later discovered their so-called soulmate was nothing more than an AI-powered bot.

Cost of digital deception

Love scams aren’t just heartbreaking — they’re expensive too. A shocking 70 per cent of people have been pressured to send money, buy gifts, or transfer assets to an online match. The average financial loss? A whopping Rs 364,939. Worse yet, 32 per cent of victims were unable to recover their money, proving that these scams are more than just emotional betrayals—they’re financial nightmares.

Staying safe in the online love game

As AI-powered scams become more sophisticated, McAfee urges online daters to be extra cautious. Red flags include potential matches who avoid video calls, rush conversations off-platform, or profess to love too quickly. Users should verify identities through reverse image searches, protect personal information, and—most importantly—never send money or gifts.

Tech can be a shield as much as it is a weapon. Tools like McAfee Scam Protection help detect AI-generated fraud in real time, while McAfee+ offers identity, privacy, and device protection. And for those with compatible devices, McAfee’s Deepfake Detector alerts users to manipulated audio and video before they fall victim.